Protesters march to Defund Planned Parenthoood

Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Rochester's Planned Parenthood clinic Saturday in an effort to defund it.

Protesters said that since Planned Parenthood performs abortions, they should not receive federal funding.

However, Planned Parenthood said only 3 percent of their services are abortions. Protesters claim that this is a false statistic, and that they perform the most abortions of any other organization.

Even though no federal funding goes to Planned Parenthood's abortion services,protesters would prefer if federal funding went to other federally qualified health centers that do not preform abortions.

"The federal money currently does not go for that but money is pretty fungible, and there are other organizations that do promote women and that do provide some of the same services as Planned Parenthood, but they do not offer abortion services," Linda McGuire, one of the protesters, said. "Those funds could directly be allocated to those other organizations."

Protesters said they are aware that Planned Parenthood does provide services for women's health and if they didn't provide abortion services, they would have no problem with the organization.

They believe that de-funding Planned Parenthood wouldn't take away a woman's right to free choice because, in their opinion, abortion shouldn't be considered a choice.