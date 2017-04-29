Fillmore County Sheriff's Office disposes of old prescription dr - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Fillmore County Sheriff's Office disposes of old prescription drugs

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) -

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back day and the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is working with the DEA to help out.

5 different cities in Fillmore county had collection areas for people to come by and drop off any old prescription drugs.

The goal was to give people a safe way to get rid of any unwanted drugs and prevent people from abusing them.

The DEA has had this day in place since 2010 and they say it has been quite successful since.

Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase agrees and says this is much better than the old way of dealing with them.

"Typically what would happen?" Kaase asked. "Flush em down the drain, flush em down the toilet and of course the concern for that is it's going into our water supply and what does that do to that and how does it affect you know people if its their water supply."

The collection areas were only open from 10 am until 2 pm.

However, the collection box at the Fillmore County Sheriff's office is available 24/7, 365 days a year.

