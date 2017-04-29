Bloom of lime green signals a springtime Minnesota tradition

A squad of volunteers was helping make the side of 37th Street NW "A Litter Bit Better" on Saturday

Volunteer Dale Gangelhoff was among those picking up trash along Highway 52 in SW Rochester

Squadrons of Minnesotans festooned in lime green safety vests were out this Saturday fulfilling a MInnesota tradition--giving the neighborhoods and roadside ditches a thorough spring cleaning.

Teams of volunteers participating in the Minnesota Department of Transportation's "Adopt a Highway" program were out along Highway 52 in southwest Rochester. MnDOT estimates that it saves $7 million a year through the help of the program. Churches, organizations and individuals can sign up to clean both sides of a highway of litter and trash but MnDOT wants a two-year commitment.

MnDOT provides the trash bags, safety vests and guides the effort, along with picking up the full bags along the highways later.

In Rochester, teams of volunteers were roaming the neighborhoods Saturday as part of the annual campaign to make the city "A Litter Bit Better!" Sponsored by RNeighbors, the goal is to create a Trash Mountain at the end of the ten-day cleanup effort.

In Albert Lea on Saturday morning the city sponsored its annual "Home Town Pride Clean Up Day" with special rates on bringing waste materials to the city's Transfer Station & Demolition Landfill. City residents were able to drop off for free one load of brush and debris, household garbage, or demolition waste material.

Last week, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose issued a warning to people picking up roadside ditch litter to beware of strange looking plastic bottles filled with unknown substances. Sheriff Rose said there have been instances that toxic meth lab waste has been disposed of by tossing it into the ditch, and if exposed to air, could explode.