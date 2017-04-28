Olmsted County Sheriff arrests wanted man from Florida

One man is in custody in Rochester for an attempted murder in Miami-Dade county in Florida.

Friday morning, US Marshals requested the help of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office to serve a fugitive arrest warrant.

The man was in the Extended Stay America on the 4200 Block of West Frontage Road.

Around 2:30 pm, Sheriff's Deputies in body armor, accompanied by K9, rushed into the building to wait for him

After hours of cooperation with hotel workers, they were able to apprehend him around 6 pm.

There was no danger to the public.

"We were able to locate the subject that they were looking for,"Capt. David Satzke with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, said "And we were able to take him in to custody without incident. It was a very smooth operation today.

The man is being held in the jail until the Marshals retrieve him.