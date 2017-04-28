Former students, community members take final tour of Golden Hil - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Former students, community members take final tour of Golden Hill School

By Alanna Martella, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Friday was a night of closure for many in the Rochester community.

The Golden Hill School will soon be demolished, but not before those who wished to bid it adieu got the opportunity.

Dozens of community members spent their Friday evening going through the old school building.

Through the years, the building has hosted a number of grade-levels and programs.

Most recently, the Golden Hill School was occupied by programs with the Rochester Alternative Learning Center, or ALC.

The ALC students even painted a mural!

On April 11th, it was announced the building was sold to Twin Cities-based Ryan Companies, U.S. for $2 million, after scraping plans to turn it into an early childhood center.

Those touring the building on Friday definitely felt some nostalgia.

"I was worried it would look totally different. and it looks a lot more the same than I expected. You know, the chalkboards are still up and the walls aren't torn down," said Lisa Bergert, who attended Golden Hill School.

Bergert said she started in kindergarten at the school in 1975 and was in the last 6th grade class in 1982.

"I'm hoping to be able to get something, a memento to take, just to have and remember," said Cathy Glidden, who also attended Golden Hill School, starting in 1966.

Glidden (maiden name Benike) said her whole family went to Golden Hill School and her grandfather actually built the place!

The plan is that the building will be made into a shopping center, including a Marshalls and an Ulta.

Those at the building on Friday said there are supposedly time capsules buried throughout the grounds of the school.

This means that workers will factor in the hiding places of those capsules into the demolition plans.

Bergert and Glidden said they both put things into time capsules, however, they can't remember what it is that they put in.

