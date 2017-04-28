After losing Rochester auto shop in fire, owner says 'we're not going to give up'

The fire caused the roof of the car shop to cave in.

It was more than just an auto shop. For one Rochester family, it was their "home away from home." Now, they are working to rebuild their business after it was destroyed by a fire.

The blaze started on the night of April 14 at Werkstatt 533, a European auto service shop located at 533 6th Ave. NW. No one was hurt. But the business was a total loss. A cause has yet to be determined.

Owner Dave Colestock said when he first got the call about the fire, he did not realize how bad it was.

"I assumed it would be a dumpster on fire or something like that," Colestock said. "I came down and it was fully involved. It took a couple hours to get my head around it, really."

After processing the news, he had many questions.

"Well, you wonder how it happened. You know, that's a big thing. You wonder how you'll take care of your family now that your business is burned to the ground," Colestock said. "It's such a mess, you know. It's hard to recognize everything... I don't even know what to think."

In addition to the shop, the fire destroyed several valuable cars inside.

"This is a Porsche 928. Belongs to a friend of ours," said Colestock as he gestured to the burnt remains of the vehicle. "This is going to be very difficult to replace. He's been extremely gracious."

"There's a '77 Porsche 911 on the hoist here," Colestock said as he pointed to another car that was destroyed. "This gentleman has had it for quite some time and he was hoping to drive it for another 15 years."

But the shop was more than just a business. To Colestock, his wife, and their two young children, it was like a second home.

"This is where we spent the majority of our family time around here," said Colestock as he walked through what remained of a break room at the front of the shop. "We would have lunch and dinner at that table if I had to work late. And the kids had an activity table here -- they can do their coloring. And it was sort of our living room away from home."

Colestock hopes to someday rebuild the shop at its original location, but acknowledged it will be a tough process.

"We're not going to give up on this," Colestock said. "There are so many moving parts to it though. It's tough to say. It feels as if it's not really in our hands at this point. We gotta see what it's gonna take to put it back together."

While that is being sorted out, Colestock wants to have a temporary shop up and running in about four months. Colestock said there is warehouse space at the current building that is still intact.

"You know what? I'm the type of person that moves forward in life. And this is a pity, and it hurts to see it. But there's life after these sorts of things," Colestick said.

To help the Colestock family rebuild their shop, fellow business owners in the Cooke Park Design District, customers, and other community members have organized a fundraiser on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The event on 6th Avenue in the Cooke Park Design District will feature a variety of attractions:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- Dwell Local will be hosting a vendor market, including local makers, pickers, and friends from Rochester Area ReStore and The Yellow Monkey. Food and beer from Grand Rounds Brewing Company and Restaurant will be available, in addition to live entertainment, artist demos, and tastings from Gardenaire.

11 a.m. -- A silent auction that will directly benefit the Colestock family will begin.

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. -- A car show will be parked at the south end of the block near Civic Center Drive. All cars are welcome.

Evening hours -- A concert featuring Annie Mack, Suite and Cameron Smith will take place.

Those interested in making online donations to the Colestock family can visit their GoFundMe page by CLICKING HERE.

"Thank you. It seems not enough to say," Colestock said of his gratitude toward the community. "The effort that they've made to support us and encourage us is just overwhelming. And it gives us energy to move forward."