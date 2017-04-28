Byron High School vandalized early Friday morning

Byron High School was vandalized in the early hours Friday morning.

Graffiti and eggs were used to ruin school property. The school building, as well as the electronic sign and bear statue out front, were covered with red, green, white, and black graffiti. The school's front windows and electronic sign were also hit with eggs.

Two volunteers were out front cleaning the graffiti and eggs off the windows. According to the school's principal, Steven Willman, students, parents, and community members came into the school asking if they could help clean. "It goes to show the character piece that in every community there's people working with kids and they come out and try to help every way they can."

Multiple security cameras around the school could lead investigators to the perpetrators. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was on scene at 10 a.m. Friday reviewing. They are in the process of reviewing the security footage.

At this time there is no known motive. Principal Willman said the perpetrator could be anybody. "People write things all the time to throw the trail off. We'll let law enforcement take care of the investigation parts."

Some of the graffiti included the words "Seniors 2017," "Rockets 2017," and expletives.

School administrators are in the process of hiring a service company to come in and do some of the cleaning.

The damage was superficial, but it could be costly to repair the electronic sign in front of the school.