Stolen car from Minneapolis caught in Austin after going up to 90 mph on I-90

A man and woman are behind bars in Mower County after allegedly driving a stolen car up to 90 mph on Interstate 90 Thursday morning.

According to Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger, police knew the 2013 Blue Toyota was a stolen vehicle from Minneapolis.

Police followed the car westbound on the interstate just before 10 a.m. Thursday when it lost control and went into the median near exit 175.

Chief Krueger emphasized this wasn't a pursuit; no lights or sirens were turned on.

A male and female were inside the car.

Police helped the woman get out, but the male had run away..

Officers found two shotguns and a couple of backpacks in the trunk.

Police later found the man, 20-year-old Jude O'Neil, walking around.

He has numerous warrants for arrest for receiving stolen property and a probation violation.

The woman, 47-year-old Stephanie Pruitt also had a warrant out for arrest.

They are both now in custody in Mower County jail.