A memory of the Cold War, Fallout Shelters

By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Cold War.

The Cuban Missile Crisis.

A time of uncertainty and fear.

"People were afraid about the possibility of a nuclear war," Larry Dobson, a fallout shelter salesman in 1961, said. "It really seemed like a possibility at the time."

The U.S. had made it all possible, of course, by dropping the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end WWII.

With this very real fear of nuclear annihilation, there was a need to be prepared, at all times.

"You would have the duck and cover drills at John Marshall so that you would all be underneath your desks so that you could all be  a molten mass together," said John Kruesel, a Rochester historian.

Fallout shelters became commonplace.

"We had various places for people to go," Kruesel said. "One was Central High School, one was Saint Marys Hospital, Assisi Heights."

Assisi Heights was one of the biggest nuclear fallout shelters in Olmsted County, meant for around 10,000 people.

"But this one was established as the medical fallout shelter," said Sister Judi Angst, prepped to work in the shelter in the early 60s.

The shelter was well equipped, and the sisters received some training, but they weren't very confident of how it would actually work.

"Although this looked like a large space and Rochester was not as large as it is now, how are we going to accommodate everybody that's coming in," Sister Judi said. "In reality it could have been total chaos."

In Mantorville, there are still tangible reminders of those times.

The Hubbell House restaurant also hosted a well stocked fallout shelter.  It is still used to this day for protection in severe weather in absolute emergencies.

"If we have tornadoes, we do have two basements, we have a newer basement we bring people to," said Alaina Pappas, whose family owns the Hubbell House. "Otherwise they can come to this basement as well."

While almost nothing is left from the 60s here, the dark cellar still holds some surprises.

"Maybe someone found another one," Pappas said after finding a relic, long thought lost. "I'm pretty sure that this is a Geiger counter."

Those devices measured radioactivity.

They would have been used after a nuclear blast to test the surrounding area for lethal radiation.

Some people even decided to put shelters in their own homes.

A big shocker for a family in Neenah, Wisconsin back in 2013.  While digging their garden, they discovered an underground shelter in their backyard, still fully stocked.  And they weren't alone.

Larry Dobson sold one model that was basically a tube in the ground.

"I suppose it was kind of like being back in mom's womb, you know," Dobson said.

While he was confident in their abilities in 1961, thinking back, he's not so sure.

"There wasn't room in there to store enough food to be in there for six months to a year," Dobson said. "And really, if you were in a community that was hit by a bomb, you'd be looking at long term."

He only sold one in his three months on the job--mainly because people questioned if it was all worth it.

"If your city got wiped out, do you really want to survive?" Dobson wondered.

And there was even an uncertainty whether or not the national preparations were more than just a placebo.

"It was an exercise in giving people hope that if they were far enough away from the blast area that you might have some chance for survival," Kruesel said.

Whatever it was, there was comfort in being prepared.

"So I'm thrilled that we made that choice to invite people here for safety, for whatever they might need, for their own well-being," said Sister Marlys Jax, who worked with Sister Judi. "However, I was thrilled equally to make sure that it moved out of here."

Even though most of the fallout shelters might be gone, some feel a subtle fear creeping back.

"Some days as I listen to what's happening today," Dobson said, "I think we're vulnerable to that kind of fear."

  DMC's Discovery Square to rise by 2019 on south edge of downtown Rochester

    Concrete plans for Discovery Square--the cornerstone of the massive Destination Medical Center economic development in Rochester--were revealed Thursday morning.   It will be built at the intersection of 2nd Avenue Southwest and 4th Street Southwest.  The building will primarily serve as a space where researchers, educators, and, entrepreneurs can collaborate to advance research and provide better patient care at Mayo Clinic.

    The Cold War. The Cuban Missile Crisis. A time of uncertainty and fear.  "People were afraid about the possibility of a nuclear war," Larry Dobson, a fallout shelter salesman in 1961, said. "It really seemed like a possibility at the time." With this very real fear of nuclear annihilation, there was a need to be prepared, at all times. Fallout shelters became commonplace. Even though most of them are gone now, some feel a subtle fear creeping back.

  Superhero window washers make young patients smile at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys

    A few surprises swooped in and dangled in front of youngsters at Saint Marys on Thursday afternoon.  The chilly wet weather conditions on Thursday morning and afternoon didn't stop the superheroes from flying in front of the windows and putting a smile on the children's faces. Everyone's favorite heroes were there: Spiderman, the Hulk, Batman and Superman. 

  Semi driver falls asleep at the wheel on I-90; his load of Mike's Hard Lemonade is dumped into the median

    An early morning crash on I-90 slowed the morning commute and left a load of alcoholic beverages in the median of the interstate. The crash happened at mile marker 213, about a mile east of Stewartville. It shut down one westbound lane.  Our crew on the scene learned the driver fell asleep at the wheel around 5 am. His rig rolled into the median. His semi's contents, bottles of Mike's Hard Lemonade, spilled into the median. The driver needed to be extricated from the cab.

  Rochester police arrest "peeper" suspect roaming neighborhood at 4 a.m.

    Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of sneaking around city neighborhoods peeping into windows.  An officer confronted a man in the 1400 Block of 10th Avenue Southeast at 4 a.m. Wednesday and seized his red cell phone, flashlight and a vibrator. Police later arrested Rickford Munger, 61, who has a long criminal history of such activity.

  Man threatened with a gun in SE Rochester

    Rochester police are hunting for a group of men who allegedly threatened a man last night near Slatterly Park. The victim told police he was visiting at a home in the 900 block of 10 1/2 Street Southeast about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, and as he walked out to his car to leave, a group of men approached.  He said one of them pointed a gun at him and threatened to "spray him up."

  Superhero window washers make young patients smile at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys

    A few surprises swooped in and dangled in front of youngsters at Saint Marys on Thursday afternoon.  The chilly wet weather conditions on Thursday morning and afternoon didn't stop the superheroes from flying in front of the windows and putting a smile on the children's faces. Everyone's favorite heroes were there: Spiderman, the Hulk, Batman and Superman. 

  Austin massage parlor closed and arrest made in prostitution sting

    An Austin woman is taken into custody and a business is shut down after a prostitution bust at a massage parlor. Austin Police Captain David McKichan says the undercover operation was carried out at Serenity Asian Massage at 1002 West Oakland Avenue. The operation was carried out around 10:30 Monday morning by the SE Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team with the help of Austin Police and Rochester Police. 61-year-old Zhixian Zhang was arrested on a gross misdemeanor prostitution charge.
  DMC's Discovery Square to rise by 2019 on south edge of downtown Rochester

    Concrete plans for Discovery Square--the cornerstone of the massive Destination Medical Center economic development in Rochester--were revealed Thursday morning.   It will be built at the intersection of 2nd Avenue Southwest and 4th Street Southwest.  The building will primarily serve as a space where researchers, educators, and, entrepreneurs can collaborate to advance research and provide better patient care at Mayo Clinic.

  A memory of the Cold War, Fallout Shelters

    The Cold War. The Cuban Missile Crisis. A time of uncertainty and fear.  "People were afraid about the possibility of a nuclear war," Larry Dobson, a fallout shelter salesman in 1961, said. "It really seemed like a possibility at the time." With this very real fear of nuclear annihilation, there was a need to be prepared, at all times. Fallout shelters became commonplace. Even though most of them are gone now, some feel a subtle fear creeping back.

  Dodge County sheriff warns of explosion risk in bottles used to make meth

    The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.

    The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.

