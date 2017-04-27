Minnesota lawmakers want to ease financial burden farmers pay for school bond referendums

The tug of war continues at the state capitol on some big issues that impact Minnesotans. But there's one issue that the House, Senate, and Governor Dayton seem to agree upon: financial relief for farmers and agricultural landowners when it comes to school bond referendums.

Duane Alberts is a fifth generation dairy farmer in Pine Island. His property spans over 2,000 acres, and his crew milks 600 cows each day. Like a good citizen, Alberts is proud of Pine Island schools, he just has a problem with how the schools are being paid. "We need a more equal tax burden shared with the urban residences in town."

Tax relief for farmers and agricultural landowners who pay for building schools has been an issue in St. Paul for the past couple years. That's because in recent years commodity prices have gone down, while farm property values get higher and higher - two issues Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R - Mazeppa) said "aren't going away anytime soon."

The issue of providing financial assistance to farmers is important Rep. Drazkowski, because several of his constituents are farmers. He introduced a bill less than three years ago to address the problem. Last year, a tax bill was not passed.

Rep. Drazkowski said this session's bill is similar to the one he proposed last year. "It's a 50% reduction in the school construction levy, property tax liability for farmers." Gov. Dayton vetoed a bill last year that would have given farmers a 40% reduction.

When we spoke with Rep. Drazkowski on Thursday, he said his current bill was a two-step process. Step one would take state money and pay down half the cost for farmers. Step two would even out what farmers and in-town residents would pay. He said if the second step can't be done this session, it's something that could be added next year.

"The way it is right now, farmers are paying ten times as much as the people in town," said Rep. Drazkowski. "It's an outdated structure that needs to be corrected for current times."

It's also an issue both Republicans and Democrats want resolved.

According to Rep. Paul Marquart, DFL - Dilworth, the state has put farmers in an unfair, untenable position. "Back in my district this is probably the number one issue. We had three school districts that had school building bonds that failed, and a big reason was because of the unfair position we've put farmers in."

It's not that farmers like Alberts don't support students and education, but when they have to pay more for building schools just because of how much land they own, they don't want to carry the financial burden.

However, this year he remains optimistic. "The governor's on board so I'm hopeful this will pass." Ultimately, Alberts wants farmers to pay the same amount homes in town pay for school taxes.

