Minnesota lawmakers want to ease financial burden farmers pay for school bond referendums

A few surprises swooped in and dangled in front of youngsters at Saint Marys on Thursday afternoon. The chilly wet weather conditions on Thursday morning and afternoon didn't stop the superheroes from flying in front of the windows and putting a smile on the children's faces. Everyone's favorite heroes were there: Spiderman, the Hulk, Batman and Superman.
Concrete plans for Discovery Square--the cornerstone of the massive Destination Medical Center economic development in Rochester--were revealed Thursday morning. It will be built at the intersection of 2nd Avenue Southwest and 4th Street Southwest. The building will primarily serve as a space where researchers, educators, and, entrepreneurs can collaborate to advance research and provide better patient care at Mayo Clinic.
The tug of war continues at the state capitol on some big issues that impact Minnesotans. But there's one issue that the House, Senate, and Governor Dayton seem to agree upon: financial relief for farmers and agricultural landowners when it comes to school bond referendums. Duane Alberts is a fifth generation dairy farmer in Pine Island. His property spans over 2,000 acres, and his crew milks 600 cows each day.
Rochester police are hunting for a group of men who allegedly threatened a man last night near Slatterly Park. The victim told police he was visiting at a home in the 900 block of 10 1/2 Street Southeast about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, and as he walked out to his car to leave, a group of men approached. He said one of them pointed a gun at him and threatened to "spray him up."
Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of sneaking around city neighborhoods peeping into windows. An officer confronted a man in the 1400 Block of 10th Avenue Southeast at 4 a.m. Wednesday and seized his red cell phone, flashlight and a vibrator. Police later arrested Rickford Munger, 61, who has a long criminal history of such activity.
Even before the remains of her son were discovered in Central Minnesota last year, Patty Wetterling spent years as an advocate for children's safety. She brought her message of hope to Rochester Thursday morning, speaking at a conference sponsored by the Minnesota Sheriff's Association.
An early morning crash on I-90 slowed the morning commute and left a load of alcoholic beverages in the median of the interstate. The crash happened at mile marker 213, about a mile east of Stewartville. It shut down one westbound lane. Our crew on the scene learned the driver fell asleep at the wheel around 5 am. His rig rolled into the median. His semi's contents, bottles of Mike's Hard Lemonade, spilled into the median. The driver needed to be extricated from the vehicle.
Apparently one of the vehicles blew through a stop sign. The garbage truck was upside down and the SUV crashed into and stopped at a tree. It happened at the intersection of 290th street and Mower Freeborn Road. Crews were working Wednesday morning to tow the cars. There is no word yet on how many were involved or injured, but on the way to crash site there were two Gold Cross ambulances leaving the scene. The air bags on the side of SUV did deploy.
A new study shows Olmsted County is short on child care providers and many facilities are maxed out. This shortage has a lot of repercussions in the community. According to the study, which was commissioned by Families First of Minnesota and United Way of Olmsted County, Olmsted County is short 1,855 child care slots of the expected need. What's more is that child care centers are full to the brim, leaving many families on waiting lists. First Children's Finance conducted a supply and demand analysis.
A student from Wykoff met the President of the United States Tuesday, sitting next to President Trump while he signed an executive order in the White House. Valerie Earley is the Central Region Vice President of the National FFA, and has been an active member in the Spring Valley-Wykoff FFA for years.
An early morning crash on I-90 slowed the morning commute and left a load of alcoholic beverages in the median of the interstate. The crash happened at mile marker 213, about a mile east of Stewartville. It shut down one westbound lane. Our crew on the scene learned the driver fell asleep at the wheel around 5 am. His rig rolled into the median. His semi's contents, bottles of Mike's Hard Lemonade, spilled into the median. The driver needed to be extricated fro...More >>
Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of sneaking around city neighborhoods peeping into windows. An officer confronted a man in the 1400 Block of 10th Avenue Southeast at 4 a.m. Wednesday and seized his red cell phone, flashlight and a vibrator. Police later arrested Rickford Munger, 61, who has a long criminal history of such activity.More >>
Rochester police are hunting for a group of men who allegedly threatened a man last night near Slatterly Park. The victim told police he was visiting at a home in the 900 block of 10 1/2 Street Southeast about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, and as he walked out to his car to leave, a group of men approached. He said one of them pointed a gun at him and threatened to "spray him up." TMore >>
A new study shows Olmsted County is short on child care providers and many facilities are maxed out. This shortage has a lot of repercussions in the community. According to the study, which was commissioned by Families First of Minnesota and United Way of Olmsted County, Olmsted County is short 1,855 child care slots of the expected need. What's more is that child care centers are full to the brim, leaving many families on waiting lists. First Children's Finance conducted a supply...More >>
Apparently one of the vehicles blew through a stop sign. The garbage truck was upside down and the SUV crashed into and stopped at a tree. It happened at the intersection of 290th street and Mower Freeborn Road. Crews were working Wednesday morning to tow the cars. There is no word yet on how many were involved or injured, but on the way to crash site there were two Gold Cross ambulances leaving the scene. The air bags on the side of SUV did deploy.More >>
A Rochester teen suffered head injuries after a group of men broke into his home on the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE. Police say the invasion happened at 12:30 Wednesday morning three males, 19, 20, 20 heard a loud banging on the door at the Quarters Apartments.
Rochester police said Tuesday afternoon that a potential stranger scare near Badger Ridge Park was likely an innocent mistake.
