Superhero window washers make young patients smile at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys

A few surprises swooped in and dangled in front of youngsters at Saint Marys on Thursday afternoon.

The chilly wet weather conditions on Thursday morning and afternoon didn't stop the superheroes from flying in front of the windows and putting a smile on the children's faces. Everyone's favorite heroes were there: Spiderman, the Hulk, Batman and Superman. Organized by Saint Marys and the Love Your Melon group, there were beanies and coloring books for the kids.

One parent, Christy Olafson, said she was amazed by the things the hospital does for its young patients like her son who was admitted yesterday.

"We're literally blown away. Yesterday we came to a carnival, this morning we played bingo and he walked away with some great prizes, and full of smiles, and this is absolutely the icing on the cake and its only day two," said Olafson. "We feel really blessed to be here."

Olafson said her son was due for chemotherapy five minutes after meeting and taking pictures with the gang, and that the show lightened his mood and took away the fear.

"If superheroes can fly he can fly too. He'll fly right through this," said Olafson.

Even some grownups were excited to see the superheroes who took a break from fighting crime to brighten the children's day. After hanging around for the outside show, they came up to say hi to the kids and take pictures.