DMC's Discovery Square to rise by 2019 on south edge of downtown Rochester

Concrete plans for Discovery Square--the cornerstone of the massive Destination Medical Center economic development in Rochester--were revealed Thursday morning.

The big news shared with members of the Destination Medical Center Corporation Board was that it will be built at the intersection of 2nd Avenue Southwest and 4th Street Southwest.

Over the last five months, developer Mortenson Construction and architectural firms HOK and RSP have been designing the building that will include a park near 2nd Avenue Southwest and 3rd Street Southwest.

Project executives said Thursday that the building will primarily serve as a space where researchers, educators, and, entrepreneurs can collaborate to advance research and provide better patient care at Mayo Clinic. Researchers from the Clinic will have a space on each floor of the building to make this happen. The building will be open to the public.

"We also hope that the building will do one big thing, which is to put science on display. It's often times a mystery what's happening in large institutional science buildings so our building is an effort is to place that science on display," said Mortenson's Development Executive Jeremy Jacobs.

The cost of the project has not yet been released, but DMC leaders expect it to be ready for use in 2019.