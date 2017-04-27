Man threatened with a gun in SE Rochester

Rochester police are hunting for a group of men who allegedly threatened a man last night near Slatterly Park.

The victim told police he was visiting at a home in the 900 block of 10 1/2 Street Southeast about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, and as he walked out to his car to leave, a group of men approached. He said one of them pointed a gun at him and threatened to "spray him up." The man retreated back into the home.

Witnesses told police they saw the men leaving in a white car. Capt. John Sherwin said officers had already been on the lookout after getting a report of suspicious men in the area.

Police are searching for three men described as black males, two of them about six feet tall and wearing grey hoodies. Anonymous tips can be phoned to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.