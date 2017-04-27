Rochester police arrest "peeper" suspect roaming neighborhood at 4 a.m.

An early morning crash on I-90 slowed the morning commute and left a load of alcoholic beverages in the median of the interstate. The crash happened at mile marker 213, about a mile east of Stewartville. It shut down one westbound lane. Our crew on the scene learned the driver fell asleep at the wheel around 5 am. His rig rolled into the median. His semi's contents, bottles of Mike's Hard Lemonade, spilled into the median. The driver needed to be extricated fro...More >>
A new study shows Olmsted County is short on child care providers and many facilities are maxed out. This shortage has a lot of repercussions in the community. According to the study, which was commissioned by Families First of Minnesota and United Way of Olmsted County, Olmsted County is short 1,855 child care slots of the expected need. What's more is that child care centers are full to the brim, leaving many families on waiting lists. First Children's Finance conducted a supply...More >>
Apparently one of the vehicles blew through a stop sign. The garbage truck was upside down and the SUV crashed into and stopped at a tree. It happened at the intersection of 290th street and Mower Freeborn Road. Crews were working Wednesday morning to tow the cars. There is no word yet on how many were involved or injured, but on the way to crash site there were two Gold Cross ambulances leaving the scene. The air bags on the side of SUV did deploy.More >>
A Rochester teen suffered head injuries after a group of men broke into his home on the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE. Police say the invasion happened at 12:30 Wednesday morning three males, 19, 20, 20 heard a loud banging on the door at the Quarters Apartments.More >>
A handful of Minnesota dairy farms that faced losing their buyer because of a trade dispute with Canada will keep the buyer after all. That's according to Minnesota Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Margaret Hart.More >>
Rochester police said Tuesday afternoon that a potential stranger scare near Badger Ridge Park was likely an innocent mistake.More >>
The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.More >>
