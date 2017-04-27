Rochester police arrest "peeper" suspect roaming neighborhood at - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester police arrest "peeper" suspect roaming neighborhood at 4 a.m.

Posted:
By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of sneaking around city neighborhoods peeping into windows.  An officer confronted a man in the 1400 Block of 10th Avenue Southeast at 4 a.m. Wednesday and seized his red cell phone, flashlight and a vibrator.

Police later arrested Rickford Munger, 61, who has a long criminal history of such activity.

Capt. John Sherwin said there was evidence of "peeping" activity on Munger's cellphone, but police talked to women near the Meadow Park neighborhood and they were not certain they had been "peeped" on.

Police had been on the lookout after a number of reports of a suspected "peeper" roaming the city.  Last Saturday a 48-year-old woman was asleep in her bedroom in the 300 block of 6th Street Northwest when she thought she heard the noise of a light bulb breaking.   She told police that when she opened the blinds and looked out she saw a man holding a red cell phone, and he ran off.

At 11:50 p.m. on Monday, police got a call from a man in the 600 block of 2nd Street Northwest who reported seeing a man trying to peek inside his neighbor's window.  Capt. Sherwin said the man chased the "peeper" to the 7th St. NW/North Broadway area.
 

