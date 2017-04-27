Patty Wetterling thanks law enforcement while speaking in Roches - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Patty Wetterling thanks law enforcement while speaking in Rochester

By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Even before the remains of her son were discovered in Central Minnesota last year, Patty Wetterling spent years as an advocate for children's safety. 

She brought her message of hope to Rochester Thursday morning, speaking at a conference sponsored by the Minnesota Sheriff's Association. 

Wetterling expressed her gratitude for the men and women in law enforcement, a group she has spent many years having by her side.

Her audience: employees of jail programs and services in Minnesota, plus other workers in Sheriff's offices from around the state. 

She praised how quickly law enforcement responded to the scene to begin what she described as a "long, long, long search" back in 1989. 

Wetterling mentioned when her son's remains were discovered in September 2016, one of the lead investigators said something that has stuck with her.

He told her everything mattered. 

Every lead, every tip, every day of the search. 

She also recognized how important jail workers were in securing Danny Heinrich's confession last year. 

"Somebody, I don't know if it's somebody in this room, watched over Danny Heinrich in jail," she said.

 "Somehow, you were a part of creating a safe environment for him to talk."

Heinrich confessed to kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and murdering Jacob Wetterling in 1989. 

His mother spoke of the amazing technology available today making such a difference in returning missing children, including AMBER alerts. 

Although, she said she didn't believe an AMBER alert would have saved Jacob, because Jacob was shot and killed shortly after his abduction. 
 

