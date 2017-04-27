Twins pen roughed up in 14-3 loss in Texas

After Minnesota Twins (10-11) starter Hector Santiago (ND, 2-1) left the game with it tied 2-2, the Twins bullpen imploded giving up 12 runs--11 of them earned, including eight in the eighth inning, in an eventual 14-3 loss to the Texas Rangers (10-12).

Santiago had a solid start going five innings giving up six hits and two runs, while striking out six, but walking four.

The Twins jumped to an early two-run lead on a two-run Eduardo Escobar home run to left.

In the bottom of the fifth, one of Santiago's four walks came back to hurt him, when he walked Delino DeShields to lead off the inning. After stealing second, and Elvis Andrus grounded out, Carlos Gomez hit a single to right, advancing DeShields to third. Mike Napoli popped out to first in foul territory, bringing up Rougned Odor. During Odor's at-bat, Gomez stole second, then Odor singled on a sharp liner to right to drive in both DeShields and Gomez to tie the game.

In the bottom of the sixth, Taylor Rogers (L, 1-1) relieved Santiago. Rogers promptly hit Joey Gallo with a pitch, then after striking out Robinson Chirinos, he gave up a single to Shin-Soo Choo, then walked Delino DeShields to load the bases. Tyler Duffey then replaced Rogers and threw a wild pitch, allowing Gallo to score then gave up a ground-ball single to left off the bat of Andrus to score Choo and DeShields and make it a 5-2 game. One batter later, Chris Gimenez allowed a passed ball, allowing Andrus to score from third to bring the score to 6-2.

The Twins got one back in the top of the seventh on Brian Dozier's single to make it 6-3 but that would be it.

The bullpen for the Twins truly imploded in the eighth. Matt Belisle and Michael Tonkin gave up a combined eight runs, as Ryan Rua hit a grand slam off of Belisle and Choo hit a three-run home run off of Tonkin to make the game 14-3.

Rangers starter Cole Hamels (W, 2-0) got the win going 6.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while walking three and only striking out one.

Byron Buxton had his second straight solid offensive performance as he looks to turn the corner offensively, going 1-2 with two walks and without a strike out for only the second time this season.

The Twins have an off-day today but continue their road swing in Kansas City on Friday, with Kyle Gibson (0-3) facing Ian Kennedy (0-2) at 7:15 from Kauffman Stadium.

Player of the Series

Brian Dozier is the Player of the Series as he drove in a run in each of the three games, including the go-ahead three-run double in Monday's 3-2 victory.

For the series he only went 3-12 or .250, but he reached base six times good for an OBP of .400 for the series.a