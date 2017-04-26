Garbage truck and SUV collide near Austin - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Garbage truck and SUV collide near Austin

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
NEAR AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Apparently one of the vehicles blew through a stop sign. The garbage truck was upside down and the SUV crashed into and stopped at a tree.

It happened at the intersection of 290th street and Mower Freeborn Road. Crews were working Wednesday morning to tow the cars.

There is no word yet on how many were involved or injured, but on the way to crash site there were two Gold Cross ambulances leaving the scene. The air bags on the side of SUV did deploy.

