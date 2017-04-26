METEOROLOGIST / MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST—this is the perfect job for a meteorologist who also loves reporting on the world around us. Join the #1 news team in Rochester, Minnesota! Our meteorologists have the best platform in WSI Max with four live skycams and we put a priority on severe weather coverage, from snowstorms to flooding to tornado-producing thunderstorms. We want to put your ideas and skills to work producing newscasts and content on-air and for our web, mobile and social network platforms. KTTC leads the way with HD news coverage in southeastern Minnesota. Honored with a Regional Emmy for newscasts in five of the last seven years, KTTC NewsCenter was named “Best Newscast” in 2016 by both the Society of Professional Journalists Minnesota Pro Chapter and by the Associated Press. We are in a booming high-tech metro area with Mayo Clinic and IBM powering an amazing environment of service, exploration and innovation. The quality of life is outstanding in Rochester, about an hour south of the Twin Cities. We value great storytelling and community service, and connect with people on multiple platforms with the latest mobile and digital technology. If you think this opportunity might be perfect for you, send cover letter, resume and DVD/link to: Noel Sederstrom, News Director, KTTC-TV, 6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901. KTTC is a NBC affiliate, part of Quincy Media. EOE.