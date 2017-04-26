Teen assaulted in Rochester home invasion

A Rochester teen suffered head injuries after a group of men broke into his home on the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE.

Police say the invasion happened at 12:30 Wednesday morning. Three men, ages 19, 20 and 20, heard a loud banging on the door at the Quarters Apartments.

They say soon after the banging started, 5 - 8 males kicked the door in.

Officers say one man had a handgun.

The 19-year-old victim says the suspects were speaking Spanish to each other.

The victim was chased into the bathroom. He says he barricaded the door, but the men were still able to get inside.

The victim was punched in the face and his cell phone was stolen.

He says he didn't know his attackers.