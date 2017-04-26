Austin massage parlor closed and arrest made in prostitution sting

An Austin woman is taken into custody and a business is shut down after a prostitution bust at a massage parlor.

Austin Police Captain David McKichan says the undercover operation was carried out at Serenity Asian Massage at 1002 West Oakland Avenue.

The operation was carried out around 10:30 Monday morning by the SE Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team with the help of Austin Police and Rochester Police.

61-year-old Zhixian Zhang was arrested on a gross misdemeanor prostitution charge. She was scheduled to appear in court today.

The case remains under investigation.



