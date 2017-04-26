Austin massage parlor closed and arrest made in prostitution sti - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Austin massage parlor closed and arrest made in prostitution sting

Posted:
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

An Austin woman is taken into custody and a business is shut down after a prostitution bust at a massage parlor.

Austin Police Captain David McKichan says the undercover operation was carried out at Serenity Asian Massage at 1002 West Oakland Avenue.

The operation was carried out around 10:30 Monday morning by the SE Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team with the help of Austin Police and Rochester Police.

61-year-old Zhixian Zhang was arrested on a gross misdemeanor prostitution charge. She was scheduled to appear in court today.

The case remains under investigation.
 
 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Teen assaulted in Rochester home invasion

    Teen assaulted in Rochester home invasion

    A Rochester teen suffered head injuries after a group of men broke into his home on the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE. Police say the invasion happened at 12:30 Wednesday morning three males, 19, 20, 20 heard a loud banging on the door at the Quarters Apartments. 

    More >>

    A Rochester teen suffered head injuries after a group of men broke into his home on the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE. Police say the invasion happened at 12:30 Wednesday morning three males, 19, 20, 20 heard a loud banging on the door at the Quarters Apartments. 

    More >>

  • Austin massage parlor closed and arrest made in prostitution sting

    Austin massage parlor closed and arrest made in prostitution sting

    An Austin woman is taken into custody and a business is shut down after a prostitution bust at a massage parlor. Austin Police Captain David McKichan says the undercover operation was carried out at Serenity Asian Massage at 1002 West Oakland Avenue. The operation was carried out around 10:30 Monday morning by the SE Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team with the help of Austin Police and Rochester Police. 61-year-old Zhixian Zhang was arrested on a gross misdemeanor prostituti...More >>
    An Austin woman is taken into custody and a business is shut down after a prostitution bust at a massage parlor. Austin Police Captain David McKichan says the undercover operation was carried out at Serenity Asian Massage at 1002 West Oakland Avenue. The operation was carried out around 10:30 Monday morning by the SE Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team with the help of Austin Police and Rochester Police. 61-year-old Zhixian Zhang was arrested on a gross misdemeanor prostituti...More >>

  • Minnesota dairy farms no longer in danger after agreement with buyer

    Minnesota dairy farms no longer in danger after agreement with buyer

    A handful of Minnesota dairy farms that faced losing their buyer because of a trade dispute with Canada will keep the buyer after all.  That's according to Minnesota Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Margaret Hart. 

    More >>

    A handful of Minnesota dairy farms that faced losing their buyer because of a trade dispute with Canada will keep the buyer after all.  That's according to Minnesota Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Margaret Hart. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Warning for parents after stranger scare reported at Badger Ridge Park

    Warning for parents after stranger scare reported at Badger Ridge Park

    Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park.  It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon. Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle. When the teen grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area. The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses. Boy thinks the wh...

    More >>

    Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park.  It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon. Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle. When the teen grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area. The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses. Boy thinks the wh...

    More >>

  • Dodge County sheriff warns of explosion risk in bottles used to make meth

    Dodge County sheriff warns of explosion risk in bottles used to make meth

    Tulsa Police posted a video showing an explosion from handling a "shake and bake" bottle.Tulsa Police posted a video showing an explosion from handling a "shake and bake" bottle.

    The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.

    More >>

    The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.

    More >>

  • Mayo Clinic partners with Gold Cross to build a multi-million dollar ambulance facility

    Mayo Clinic partners with Gold Cross to build a multi-million dollar ambulance facility

    Mayo clinic is making a big investment in Albert Lea, saying that the $2 million facility will be the new home for ambulance operations. The new facility is the result of a study of the rising number of requests for paramedic care and needs for the community. 

    More >>

    Mayo clinic is making a big investment in Albert Lea, saying that the $2 million facility will be the new home for ambulance operations. The new facility is the result of a study of the rising number of requests for paramedic care and needs for the community. 

    More >>

  • "Bachelor" Star Chris Soules Accused of Leaving Scene of Deadly Iowa Crash

    "Bachelor" Star Chris Soules Accused of Leaving Scene of Deadly Iowa Crash

    KWWLKWWL

    Chris Soules, an Iowa farmer who starred on "The Bachelor" two years ago, was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he caused a deadly traffic accident and fled the scene. 

    More >>

    Chris Soules, an Iowa farmer who starred on "The Bachelor" two years ago, was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he caused a deadly traffic accident and fled the scene. 

    More >>

  • Heritage Preservation Commission meeting goes beyond agenda, discusses process of landmark designation

    Heritage Preservation Commission meeting goes beyond agenda, discusses process of landmark designation

    The designation of Landmark Properties has been a hot-button issue for the Heritage Preservation Commission. The Hotel Carlton has been nominated by City Council, but the process to get to the actual designation is causing some headaches. Tuesday's meeting dug a lot deeper than what was on the agenda; it brought up underlying concerns in regards to the landmark designation process, as well as what constitutes a landmark property. Dating back to 1920, the Hotel Carton seeps history....

    More >>

    The designation of Landmark Properties has been a hot-button issue for the Heritage Preservation Commission. The Hotel Carlton has been nominated by City Council, but the process to get to the actual designation is causing some headaches. Tuesday's meeting dug a lot deeper than what was on the agenda; it brought up underlying concerns in regards to the landmark designation process, as well as what constitutes a landmark property. Dating back to 1920, the Hotel Carton seeps history....

    More >>

  • Residential fire reignites overnight in rural Oronoco, engulfing home in flames

    Residential fire reignites overnight in rural Oronoco, engulfing home in flames

    A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames.  It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt.  Investigators believe th...

    More >>

    A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames.  It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt.  Investigators believe th...

    More >>

  • British couple weds in first-ever SPAM wedding

    When Anne Mousley knew it was time for her and Mark I Love SPAM Benson to tie the knot knew exactly what to do. On Valentine's day she surprised her SPAM-obsessed partner with news of a SPAM wedding. After all, Mark Benson is obsessed with spam. So much so that he officially changed his middle name to "I Love SPAM" in 2015. Even though Anne isn't as SPAM obsessed as her now husband, she was happy to make the canned-meat product a part of their special day. The...

    More >>

    When Anne Mousley knew it was time for her and Mark I Love SPAM Benson to tie the knot knew exactly what to do. On Valentine's day she surprised her SPAM-obsessed partner with news of a SPAM wedding. After all, Mark Benson is obsessed with spam. So much so that he officially changed his middle name to "I Love SPAM" in 2015. Even though Anne isn't as SPAM obsessed as her now husband, she was happy to make the canned-meat product a part of their special day. The...

    More >>

  • Man wanted in Dodge County charged with murder in Indiana

    Man wanted in Dodge County charged with murder in Indiana

    A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana.  Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.

    More >>

    A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana.  Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.