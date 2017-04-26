Minnesota dairy farms no longer in danger after agreement with buyer

A handful of Minnesota dairy farms that faced losing their buyer because of a trade dispute with Canada will keep the buyer after all.

That's according to Minnesota Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Margaret Hart.

Hart says the buyer, Grassland Dairy Products of Wisconsin, has agreed to continue buying milk from the Minnesota farms.

She said Grassland plans to sell the milk to a Canadian company, Agropur.

Earlier this month, KTTC visited the Johnson family at their dairy farm in La Crescent.

Grassland is their distributor, and they said milk would have to be poured out if no one came forward as a buyer by May.



