Twins return to .500 with 8-1 victory over Texas

With Ervin Santana on the mound, and a 3-4 night at the plate from third baseman Miguel Sano, the Minnesota Twins (10-10) used a seven-run fifth inning to catapult them to an 8-1 victory, defeating the Texas Rangers (9-12) and returning to a .500 record.

The Twins gained the lead in the top of the fourth with Kennys Vargas' towering solo shot that just barely got over the right field wall for a 1-0 lead, his first of the year.

In the fifth, the Twins offense truly got rolling. Miguel Sano led off with an absolute bomb to the upper deck in left field, giving the Twins a 2-0 lead and knocking Texas starter Andrew Cashner (L, 0-2) out of the game. Cashner was relieved by Anthony Bass who let the Twins lead swell to 4-0 in three batters, giving up three straight doubles to Joe Mauer, Jorge Polanco, and Jason Castro.

Two batters later, Byron Buxton came up with two on, after Castro scored on a wild pitch, and drove a single over the outstretched glove of Rougned Odor, driving in Vargas for a a 6-0 lead. Brian Dozier then grounded out to score Eddie Rosario to make it 7-0. After Max Kepler grounded out to short, advancing Buxton to third, the man who started it all--Miguel Sano--drove a single to center, scoring Buxton and giving the Twins an 8-0 lead.

This marked the sixth time in the Twins' ten wins that more than 50 percent of their runs came in one inning, and the sixth time they scored five or more in an inning.

Behind all this offense was another great start by Ervin Santana (W, 4-0) as he gave up his only run in the bottom of the fifth on a Joey Gallo home run. Otherwise, Santana was untouchable once again. He went seven innings giving up the lone run on four hits, while striking out six, and walking two.

Ryan Bressley and Craig Breslow finished things up for the Twins in an 8-1 victory.

Miguel Sano led things offensively for the Twins going 3-4 with a home run, two RBI's and a walk, while Byron Buxton had hit first two-hit game of the season going 2-3 with a walk and a stolen base. Eight of the nine Twins starters reached base twice with five having two or more hits.

The win Tuesday gave the Twins the series as they go for a sweep Wednesday night at 7:05 with Hector Santiago (2-1) facing left-hander Cole Hamels (1-0).