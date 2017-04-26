Dodge County sheriff warns of explosion risk in bottles used to make meth

The sheriff says bottles with straws in their caps should also be avoided.

Sheriff Rose says be careful when you see capped bottles holding unusual-looking substances.

The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.

Sheriff Scott Rose posted the following message on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

PLEASE BE CAREFUL DOING ROADSIDE CLEANING With spring cleaning in full force, we want to caution anyone who may be involved in any type of roadside cleaning project. If you should come across a capped soda or sports drink bottle that has an unusual looking substance inside, please be extremely cautious. Pop bottles with straws in the caps are also a sign. As seen in this picture, individuals will manufacture methamphetamine in what is referred to as "shake and bake" method. Once they obtain their meth product, they will often discard the bottles in roadside ditches. If these bottles were to be opened and oxygen is introduced to the volatile chemicals inside, the bottle could blow up and cause serious injury or even death. If you come across such an item, please do not touch it and contact law enforcement immediately. Please share, it could save someone's life.

The Facebook post has since been shared thousands of times. Sheriff Rose said he was inspired to post the message after seeing some people picking up bottles last week in a ditch near his home.

"So there are concerns out there for safety that we have of -- whether it's scout groups or community organizations that are out there cleaning," said the sheriff.

The Tulsa Police Department posted a YouTube video showing what happens when a bottle used in the "shake and bake" is handled. The video shows a wall of flames that erupt as soon as the bottle was opened by a hazmat team.

Sheriff Rose said the "shake and bake" method is a "more of a personal-use-only way of manufacturing meth. It's a quick way to manufacture meth."

Fortunately, "shake and bake" bottles have not turned up in Dodge County recently.

"This year, we haven't found any bottles in the ditches -- yet. But it's still early," said Sheriff Rose. "We did have a deputy last week who found several needles in a ditch that he removed and disposed of."

MnDOT crews and those in the Adopt-A-Highway program are trained to recognize dangerous litter.

"If it looks odd and strange, please don't investigate any further," said Robert Langanki, a maintenance supervisor for MnDOT. "If you find a Thermos bottle laying out there that has a crystalline substance or rust color or something, please don't look inside it."

But for community groups who regularly pick up litter as well, Sheriff Rose hopes his post can help them.

"I'm glad there's a lot of discussion on it because we want to get the word out there for people to be safe," he said. "We don't want to discourage people from doing ditch cleanup and neighborhood cleanup, certainly. But we just want to make sure people are safe."