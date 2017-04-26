Dodge County sheriff warns of explosion risk in bottles used to make meth

The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.More >>
The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.More >>
Tuesday is STI Testing Day in Minnesota, and the Family Planning Community Clinic offered free testing at Riverland Community College in Albert Lea. The Minnesota Department of Health reported a "concerning rise" in sexually transmitted infections in 2016 compared to 2015. The FPCC says STI Testing Day is a way to raise awareness about the epidemic levels of STI's and to encourage testing. They say that all sexually active young people should get tested. The CDC ...More >>
Tuesday is STI Testing Day in Minnesota, and the Family Planning Community Clinic offered free testing at Riverland Community College in Albert Lea. The Minnesota Department of Health reported a "concerning rise" in sexually transmitted infections in 2016 compared to 2015. The FPCC says STI Testing Day is a way to raise awareness about the epidemic levels of STI's and to encourage testing. They say that all sexually active young people should get tested. The CDC ...More >>
Mayo clinic is making a big investment in Albert Lea, saying that the $2 million facility will be the new home for ambulance operations. The new facility is the result of a study of the rising number of requests for paramedic care and needs for the community.More >>
Mayo clinic is making a big investment in Albert Lea, saying that the $2 million facility will be the new home for ambulance operations. The new facility is the result of a study of the rising number of requests for paramedic care and needs for the community.More >>
The designation of Landmark Properties has been a hot-button issue for the Heritage Preservation Commission. The Hotel Carlton has been nominated by City Council, but the process to get to the actual designation is causing some headaches. Tuesday's meeting dug a lot deeper than what was on the agenda; it brought up underlying concerns in regards to the landmark designation process, as well as what constitutes a landmark property. Dating back to 1920, the Hotel Carton seeps history....More >>
The designation of Landmark Properties has been a hot-button issue for the Heritage Preservation Commission. The Hotel Carlton has been nominated by City Council, but the process to get to the actual designation is causing some headaches. Tuesday's meeting dug a lot deeper than what was on the agenda; it brought up underlying concerns in regards to the landmark designation process, as well as what constitutes a landmark property. Dating back to 1920, the Hotel Carton seeps history....More >>
Chris Soules, an Iowa farmer who starred on "The Bachelor" two years ago, was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he caused a deadly traffic accident and fled the scene.More >>
Chris Soules, an Iowa farmer who starred on "The Bachelor" two years ago, was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he caused a deadly traffic accident and fled the scene.More >>
As the crow flies, just over 3,900 miles separate the small town of Halewood, just outside of Liverpool, England, and Austin, Minnesota. For these two SPAM-obsessed love birds, that journey was not going to stand in the way of the perfect wedding.More >>
As the crow flies, just over 3,900 miles separate the small town of Halewood, just outside of Liverpool, England, and Austin, Minnesota. For these two SPAM-obsessed love birds, that journey was not going to stand in the way of the perfect wedding.More >>
Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park. It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon. Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle. When the teen grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area. The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses. Boy thinks the wh...More >>
Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park. It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon. Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle. When the teen grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area. The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses. Boy thinks the wh...More >>
A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames. It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt. Investigators believe th...More >>
A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames. It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt. Investigators believe th...More >>
The National Weather Service held a class in Rochester Monday evening to teach the public the basics of being a storm spotter. Todd Shea, warning coordination meteorologist with NOAA / NWS La Crosse, led the class at the Rochester International Event Center.More >>
The National Weather Service held a class in Rochester Monday evening to teach the public the basics of being a storm spotter. Todd Shea, warning coordination meteorologist with NOAA / NWS La Crosse, led the class at the Rochester International Event Center.More >>
Monday was a big day for Southeast Cosmetology Academy at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona. Hair, skin, and nail care professionals from across the state got the opportunity to network, while earning eight hours of training credits, as required by state law. Monday's event, called “All Day Your Way” was not only continued education for cosmetologists, but it also helped to put the MSC Southeast Cosmetology Academy on the map as a continued education hub for li...More >>
Monday was a big day for Southeast Cosmetology Academy at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona. Hair, skin, and nail care professionals from across the state got the opportunity to network, while earning eight hours of training credits, as required by state law. Monday's event, called “All Day Your Way” was not only continued education for cosmetologists, but it also helped to put the MSC Southeast Cosmetology Academy on the map as a continued education hub for li...More >>
Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park. It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon. Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle. When the teen grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area. The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses. Boy thinks the wh...More >>
Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park. It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon. Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle. When the teen grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area. The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses. Boy thinks the wh...More >>
The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.More >>
The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.More >>
Mayo clinic is making a big investment in Albert Lea, saying that the $2 million facility will be the new home for ambulance operations. The new facility is the result of a study of the rising number of requests for paramedic care and needs for the community.More >>
Mayo clinic is making a big investment in Albert Lea, saying that the $2 million facility will be the new home for ambulance operations. The new facility is the result of a study of the rising number of requests for paramedic care and needs for the community.More >>
A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames. It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt. Investigators believe th...More >>
A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames. It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt. Investigators believe th...More >>
The designation of Landmark Properties has been a hot-button issue for the Heritage Preservation Commission. The Hotel Carlton has been nominated by City Council, but the process to get to the actual designation is causing some headaches. Tuesday's meeting dug a lot deeper than what was on the agenda; it brought up underlying concerns in regards to the landmark designation process, as well as what constitutes a landmark property. Dating back to 1920, the Hotel Carton seeps history....More >>
The designation of Landmark Properties has been a hot-button issue for the Heritage Preservation Commission. The Hotel Carlton has been nominated by City Council, but the process to get to the actual designation is causing some headaches. Tuesday's meeting dug a lot deeper than what was on the agenda; it brought up underlying concerns in regards to the landmark designation process, as well as what constitutes a landmark property. Dating back to 1920, the Hotel Carton seeps history....More >>
Chris Soules, an Iowa farmer who starred on "The Bachelor" two years ago, was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he caused a deadly traffic accident and fled the scene.More >>
Chris Soules, an Iowa farmer who starred on "The Bachelor" two years ago, was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he caused a deadly traffic accident and fled the scene.More >>
A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana. Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.More >>
A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana. Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car. Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest. When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car. Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest. When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.More >>