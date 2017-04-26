Dodge County sheriff warns of explosion risk in bottles used to - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Dodge County sheriff warns of explosion risk in bottles used to make meth

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
Tulsa Police posted a video showing an explosion from handling a "shake and bake" bottle. Tulsa Police posted a video showing an explosion from handling a "shake and bake" bottle.
Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose
Sheriff Rose says be careful when you see capped bottles holding unusual-looking substances. Sheriff Rose says be careful when you see capped bottles holding unusual-looking substances.
The sheriff says bottles with straws in their caps should also be avoided. The sheriff says bottles with straws in their caps should also be avoided.
MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.

Sheriff Scott Rose posted the following message on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

PLEASE BE CAREFUL DOING ROADSIDE CLEANING

With spring cleaning in full force, we want to caution anyone who may be involved in any type of roadside cleaning project.

If you should come across a capped soda or sports drink bottle that has an unusual looking substance inside, please be extremely cautious. Pop bottles with straws in the caps are also a sign.

As seen in this picture, individuals will manufacture methamphetamine in what is referred to as "shake and bake" method. Once they obtain their meth product, they will often discard the bottles in roadside ditches. If these bottles were to be opened and oxygen is introduced to the volatile chemicals inside, the bottle could blow up and cause serious injury or even death.

If you come across such an item, please do not touch it and contact law enforcement immediately. Please share, it could save someone's life.

The Facebook post has since been shared thousands of times. Sheriff Rose said he was inspired to post the message after seeing some people picking up bottles last week in a ditch near his home.

"So there are concerns out there for safety that we have of -- whether it's scout groups or community organizations that are out there cleaning," said the sheriff.

The Tulsa Police Department posted a YouTube video showing what happens when a bottle used in the  "shake and bake" is handled. The video shows a wall of flames that erupt as soon as the bottle was opened by a hazmat team.

Sheriff Rose said the "shake and bake" method is a "more of a personal-use-only way of manufacturing meth. It's a quick way to manufacture meth."

Fortunately, "shake and bake" bottles have not turned up in Dodge County recently.

"This year, we haven't found any bottles in the ditches -- yet. But it's still early," said Sheriff Rose. "We did have a deputy last week who found several needles in a ditch that he removed and disposed of."

MnDOT crews and those in the Adopt-A-Highway program are trained to recognize dangerous litter.

"If it looks odd and strange, please don't investigate any further," said Robert Langanki, a maintenance supervisor for MnDOT. "If you find a Thermos bottle laying out there that has a crystalline substance or rust color or something, please don't look inside it."

But for community groups who regularly pick up litter as well, Sheriff Rose hopes his post can help them.

"I'm glad there's a lot of discussion on it because we want to get the word out there for people to be safe," he said. "We don't want to discourage people from doing ditch cleanup and neighborhood cleanup, certainly. But we just want to make sure people are safe."

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Dodge County sheriff warns of explosion risk in bottles used to make meth

    Dodge County sheriff warns of explosion risk in bottles used to make meth

    Tulsa Police posted a video showing an explosion from handling a "shake and bake" bottle.Tulsa Police posted a video showing an explosion from handling a "shake and bake" bottle.

    The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.

    More >>

    The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.

    More >>

  • Riverland Community College offers free STI testing

    Riverland Community College offers free STI testing

    Tuesday is STI Testing Day in Minnesota, and the Family Planning Community Clinic offered free testing at Riverland Community College in Albert Lea. The Minnesota Department of Health reported a "concerning rise" in sexually transmitted infections in 2016 compared to 2015. The FPCC says STI Testing Day is a way to raise awareness about the epidemic levels of STI's and to encourage testing. They say that all sexually active young people should get tested. The CDC ...

    More >>

    Tuesday is STI Testing Day in Minnesota, and the Family Planning Community Clinic offered free testing at Riverland Community College in Albert Lea. The Minnesota Department of Health reported a "concerning rise" in sexually transmitted infections in 2016 compared to 2015. The FPCC says STI Testing Day is a way to raise awareness about the epidemic levels of STI's and to encourage testing. They say that all sexually active young people should get tested. The CDC ...

    More >>

  • Mayo Clinic partners with Gold Cross to build a multi-million dollar ambulance facility

    Mayo Clinic partners with Gold Cross to build a multi-million dollar ambulance facility

    Mayo clinic is making a big investment in Albert Lea, saying that the $2 million facility will be the new home for ambulance operations. The new facility is the result of a study of the rising number of requests for paramedic care and needs for the community. 

    More >>

    Mayo clinic is making a big investment in Albert Lea, saying that the $2 million facility will be the new home for ambulance operations. The new facility is the result of a study of the rising number of requests for paramedic care and needs for the community. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Warning for parents after stranger scare reported at Badger Ridge Park

    Warning for parents after stranger scare reported at Badger Ridge Park

    Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park.  It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon. Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle. When the teen grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area. The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses. Boy thinks the wh...

    More >>

    Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park.  It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon. Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle. When the teen grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area. The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses. Boy thinks the wh...

    More >>

  • Dodge County sheriff warns of explosion risk in bottles used to make meth

    Dodge County sheriff warns of explosion risk in bottles used to make meth

    Tulsa Police posted a video showing an explosion from handling a "shake and bake" bottle.Tulsa Police posted a video showing an explosion from handling a "shake and bake" bottle.

    The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.

    More >>

    The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.

    More >>

  • Mayo Clinic partners with Gold Cross to build a multi-million dollar ambulance facility

    Mayo Clinic partners with Gold Cross to build a multi-million dollar ambulance facility

    Mayo clinic is making a big investment in Albert Lea, saying that the $2 million facility will be the new home for ambulance operations. The new facility is the result of a study of the rising number of requests for paramedic care and needs for the community. 

    More >>

    Mayo clinic is making a big investment in Albert Lea, saying that the $2 million facility will be the new home for ambulance operations. The new facility is the result of a study of the rising number of requests for paramedic care and needs for the community. 

    More >>

  • Residential fire reignites overnight in rural Oronoco, engulfing home in flames

    Residential fire reignites overnight in rural Oronoco, engulfing home in flames

    A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames.  It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt.  Investigators believe th...

    More >>

    A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames.  It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt.  Investigators believe th...

    More >>

  • Heritage Preservation Commission meeting goes beyond agenda, discusses process of landmark designation

    Heritage Preservation Commission meeting goes beyond agenda, discusses process of landmark designation

    The designation of Landmark Properties has been a hot-button issue for the Heritage Preservation Commission. The Hotel Carlton has been nominated by City Council, but the process to get to the actual designation is causing some headaches. Tuesday's meeting dug a lot deeper than what was on the agenda; it brought up underlying concerns in regards to the landmark designation process, as well as what constitutes a landmark property. Dating back to 1920, the Hotel Carton seeps history....

    More >>

    The designation of Landmark Properties has been a hot-button issue for the Heritage Preservation Commission. The Hotel Carlton has been nominated by City Council, but the process to get to the actual designation is causing some headaches. Tuesday's meeting dug a lot deeper than what was on the agenda; it brought up underlying concerns in regards to the landmark designation process, as well as what constitutes a landmark property. Dating back to 1920, the Hotel Carton seeps history....

    More >>

  • "Bachelor" Star Chris Soules Accused of Leaving Scene of Deadly Iowa Crash

    "Bachelor" Star Chris Soules Accused of Leaving Scene of Deadly Iowa Crash

    KWWLKWWL

    Chris Soules, an Iowa farmer who starred on "The Bachelor" two years ago, was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he caused a deadly traffic accident and fled the scene. 

    More >>

    Chris Soules, an Iowa farmer who starred on "The Bachelor" two years ago, was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he caused a deadly traffic accident and fled the scene. 

    More >>

  • Man wanted in Dodge County charged with murder in Indiana

    Man wanted in Dodge County charged with murder in Indiana

    A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana.  Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.

    More >>

    A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana.  Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.

    More >>

  • 14-year-old driver blows stop sign, hits man during evening joyride

    14-year-old driver blows stop sign, hits man during evening joyride

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car.  Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest.  When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.

    More >>

    The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car.  Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest.  When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.