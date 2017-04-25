Mayo Clinic partners with Gold Cross to build a multi-million dollar ambulance facility

Mayo clinic is making a big investment in Albert Lea, saying that the $2 million facility will be the new home for ambulance operations.

The new facility is the result of a study of the rising number of requests for paramedic care and needs for the community. Gold cross says this is the most costly building they will invest in, but it is an investment in patient care -- one that it is worth it.

The facility is designed to be energy efficient and is not expected to cause any traffic or noise issues. Gold Cross said the new facility will be closer to the hospital and more centrally located.

"Today our operations in Albert Lea are spread out over multiple locations between the hospital, training space and storage space for the ambulances and equipment," said Gold Cross Operations Manager Kristofer Keltgen. "So this will really help improve the efficiency of our operations by bringing all of our activities into one location."

The site is owned by mayo clinic and the structure will be privately funded, with no tax subsidies, or direct cost to residents or impact to city budgets.

Gold Cross said they are expecting the groundbreaking to start on or around May 8th, and they are planning to move in around October 1st assuming the construction schedule stays on track.