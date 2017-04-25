Riverland Community College offers free STI testing - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Riverland Community College offers free STI testing

By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Tuesday is STI Testing Day in Minnesota, and the Family Planning Community Clinic offered free testing at Riverland Community College in Albert Lea.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a "concerning rise" in sexually transmitted infections in 2016 compared to 2015.

The FPCC says STI Testing Day is a way to raise awareness about the epidemic levels of STI's and to encourage testing. They say that all sexually active young people should get tested.
The CDC reports that half of people aged 15 to 24 get an STI, and they don't even know, since they usually don't show symptoms right away. In addition, nearly 20 Million new sexually transmitted infections happen every year in the U.S.

The CDC says STI's pose a serious public health threat, and can lead to serious health consequences if left untreated.

Public Health Nurse Karissa Studier said some long term effects in women include pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility and ectopic pregnancy. She said men can also experience infertility.

According to the CDC, chlamydia and gonorrhea not only cause infertility in women, they can be passed on from the mother to her unborn child, causing premature delivery, pneumonia and blindness. Untreated gonorrhea can spread to organs and joints leading to life threatening conditions.

The Family Planning Community Clinic says STI's can be prevented by abstaining from sex, limiting the number of sexual partners and always using condoms during sex. Partners of people who are infected also need to get tested and treated.

 Visitors could speak with a nurse, get tested and receive some safe sex supplies. 

