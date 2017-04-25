Warning for parents after stranger scare reported at Badger Ridg - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Warning for parents after stranger scare reported at Badger Ridge Park

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park.  It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon.

Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle.

The teen says when he grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area.

The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses.

Boy thinks the white SUV might be a Chevy Tahoe. It is new-looking but has rust at the bottom. The vehicle has black rain deflectors on the front windows.

Police have access to surveillance video in the area, and say the white SUV was spotted on tape. 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • A first for the SPAM Museum: it's wedding day in Austin

    A first for the SPAM Museum: it's wedding day in Austin

    As the crow flies, just over 3,900 miles separate the small town of Halewood, just outside of Liverpool, England, and Austin, Minnesota.  For these two SPAM-obsessed love birds, that journey was not going to stand in the way of the perfect wedding.  

    More >>

    As the crow flies, just over 3,900 miles separate the small town of Halewood, just outside of Liverpool, England, and Austin, Minnesota.  For these two SPAM-obsessed love birds, that journey was not going to stand in the way of the perfect wedding.  

    More >>

  • Warning for parents after stranger scare reported at Badger Ridge Park

    Warning for parents after stranger scare reported at Badger Ridge Park

    Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park.  It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon. Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle. When the teen grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area. The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses. Boy thinks the wh...

    More >>

    Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park.  It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon. Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle. When the teen grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area. The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses. Boy thinks the wh...

    More >>

  • Residential fire reignites overnight in rural Oronoco, engulfing home in flames

    Residential fire reignites overnight in rural Oronoco, engulfing home in flames

    A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames.  It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt.  Investigators believe th...

    More >>

    A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames.  It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt.  Investigators believe th...

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Warning for parents after stranger scare reported at Badger Ridge Park

    Warning for parents after stranger scare reported at Badger Ridge Park

    Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park.  It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon. Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle. When the teen grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area. The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses. Boy thinks the wh...

    More >>

    Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park.  It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon. Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle. When the teen grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area. The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses. Boy thinks the wh...

    More >>

  • 14-year-old driver blows stop sign, hits man during evening joyride

    14-year-old driver blows stop sign, hits man during evening joyride

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car.  Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest.  When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.

    More >>

    The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car.  Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest.  When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.

    More >>

  • Residential fire reignites overnight in rural Oronoco, engulfing home in flames

    Residential fire reignites overnight in rural Oronoco, engulfing home in flames

    A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames.  It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt.  Investigators believe th...

    More >>

    A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames.  It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt.  Investigators believe th...

    More >>

  • Man wanted in Dodge County charged with murder in Indiana

    Man wanted in Dodge County charged with murder in Indiana

    A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana.  Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.

    More >>

    A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana.  Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.

    More >>

  • Man found alive after Sunday morning boat accident on the Mississippi

    Man found alive after Sunday morning boat accident on the Mississippi

    Man missing after early morning boat accidentMan missing after early morning boat accident

    A missing boater has been found alive a day after going missing on the Mississippi River near Bayport.  The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported Monday on its Facebook page that the missing boater was identified as Jason Elgersma, 36, of Minneapolis but it offered no other explanation of the reason for the 24-hour delay in finding him.

    More >>

    A missing boater has been found alive a day after going missing on the Mississippi River near Bayport.  The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported Monday on its Facebook page that the missing boater was identified as Jason Elgersma, 36, of Minneapolis but it offered no other explanation of the reason for the 24-hour delay in finding him.

    More >>

  • 86-year-old woman rescued in Oronoco fire

    86-year-old woman rescued in Oronoco fire

    An 86-year-old woman was rescued early Monday morning after her home went up in flames. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called to a fire on White Bridge Road Northeast near Oronoco just after 1:30 a.m. When Sergeant James Scheller arrived on scene, a man who lived in the home was using a hose on the fire. He told Scheller that his mother was still inside. The sergeant entered the home and saw flames. He found the woman trying to get out on the south side of t...More >>
    An 86-year-old woman was rescued early Monday morning after her home went up in flames. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called to a fire on White Bridge Road Northeast near Oronoco just after 1:30 a.m. When Sergeant James Scheller arrived on scene, a man who lived in the home was using a hose on the fire. He told Scheller that his mother was still inside. The sergeant entered the home and saw flames. He found the woman trying to get out on the south side of t...More >>

  • Police chase ends in fatal crash

    Police chase ends in fatal crash

    A police pursuit in St. Paul has ended with the death of the driver who was trying to get away.More >>
    A police pursuit in St. Paul has ended with the death of the driver who was trying to get away.More >>

  • Southeast Cosmetology Academy hopes to be put on map as continued education hub through bi-annual event

    Southeast Cosmetology Academy hopes to be put on map as continued education hub through bi-annual event

    Monday was a big day for Southeast Cosmetology Academy at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona. Hair, skin, and nail care professionals from across the state got the opportunity to network, while earning eight hours of training credits, as required by state law. Monday's event, called “All Day Your Way” was not only continued education for cosmetologists, but it also helped to put the MSC Southeast Cosmetology Academy on the map as a continued education hub for li...

    More >>

    Monday was a big day for Southeast Cosmetology Academy at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona. Hair, skin, and nail care professionals from across the state got the opportunity to network, while earning eight hours of training credits, as required by state law. Monday's event, called “All Day Your Way” was not only continued education for cosmetologists, but it also helped to put the MSC Southeast Cosmetology Academy on the map as a continued education hub for li...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.