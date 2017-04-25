Warning for parents after stranger scare reported at Badger Ridge Park

As the crow flies, just over 3,900 miles separate the small town of Halewood, just outside of Liverpool, England, and Austin, Minnesota. For these two SPAM-obsessed love birds, that journey was not going to stand in the way of the perfect wedding.More >>
As the crow flies, just over 3,900 miles separate the small town of Halewood, just outside of Liverpool, England, and Austin, Minnesota. For these two SPAM-obsessed love birds, that journey was not going to stand in the way of the perfect wedding.More >>
Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park. It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon. Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle. When the teen grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area. The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses. Boy thinks the wh...More >>
Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park. It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon. Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle. When the teen grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area. The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses. Boy thinks the wh...More >>
A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames. It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt. Investigators believe th...More >>
A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames. It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt. Investigators believe th...More >>
The National Weather Service held a class in Rochester Monday evening to teach the public the basics of being a storm spotter. Todd Shea, warning coordination meteorologist with NOAA / NWS La Crosse, led the class at the Rochester International Event Center.More >>
The National Weather Service held a class in Rochester Monday evening to teach the public the basics of being a storm spotter. Todd Shea, warning coordination meteorologist with NOAA / NWS La Crosse, led the class at the Rochester International Event Center.More >>
Monday was a big day for Southeast Cosmetology Academy at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona. Hair, skin, and nail care professionals from across the state got the opportunity to network, while earning eight hours of training credits, as required by state law. Monday's event, called “All Day Your Way” was not only continued education for cosmetologists, but it also helped to put the MSC Southeast Cosmetology Academy on the map as a continued education hub for li...More >>
Monday was a big day for Southeast Cosmetology Academy at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona. Hair, skin, and nail care professionals from across the state got the opportunity to network, while earning eight hours of training credits, as required by state law. Monday's event, called “All Day Your Way” was not only continued education for cosmetologists, but it also helped to put the MSC Southeast Cosmetology Academy on the map as a continued education hub for li...More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car. Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest. When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car. Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest. When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.More >>
Magnus Paajarvi scored at the 9:42 mark in overtime, giving the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in Game 5 of their playoff series, eliminating the Wild. The Blues advanced to play Nashville in the second round.More >>
Magnus Paajarvi scored at the 9:42 mark in overtime, giving the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in Game 5 of their playoff series, eliminating the Wild. The Blues advanced to play Nashville in the second round.More >>
Ahead of his performance Monday, Larson spoke about his appreciation for Minnesota's support.More >>
Ahead of his performance Monday, Larson spoke about his appreciation for Minnesota's support.More >>
A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana. Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.More >>
A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana. Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.More >>
Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park. It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon. Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle. When the teen grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area. The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses. Boy thinks the wh...More >>
Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park. It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon. Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle. When the teen grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area. The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses. Boy thinks the wh...More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car. Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest. When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car. Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest. When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.More >>
A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames. It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt. Investigators believe th...More >>
A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames. It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt. Investigators believe th...More >>
A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana. Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.More >>
A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana. Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.More >>
A missing boater has been found alive a day after going missing on the Mississippi River near Bayport. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported Monday on its Facebook page that the missing boater was identified as Jason Elgersma, 36, of Minneapolis but it offered no other explanation of the reason for the 24-hour delay in finding him.More >>
A missing boater has been found alive a day after going missing on the Mississippi River near Bayport. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported Monday on its Facebook page that the missing boater was identified as Jason Elgersma, 36, of Minneapolis but it offered no other explanation of the reason for the 24-hour delay in finding him.More >>
Monday was a big day for Southeast Cosmetology Academy at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona. Hair, skin, and nail care professionals from across the state got the opportunity to network, while earning eight hours of training credits, as required by state law. Monday's event, called “All Day Your Way” was not only continued education for cosmetologists, but it also helped to put the MSC Southeast Cosmetology Academy on the map as a continued education hub for li...More >>
Monday was a big day for Southeast Cosmetology Academy at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona. Hair, skin, and nail care professionals from across the state got the opportunity to network, while earning eight hours of training credits, as required by state law. Monday's event, called “All Day Your Way” was not only continued education for cosmetologists, but it also helped to put the MSC Southeast Cosmetology Academy on the map as a continued education hub for li...More >>