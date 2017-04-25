Warning for parents after stranger scare reported at Badger Ridge Park

Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park. It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon.

Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle.

The teen says when he grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area.

The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses.

Boy thinks the white SUV might be a Chevy Tahoe. It is new-looking but has rust at the bottom. The vehicle has black rain deflectors on the front windows.

Police have access to surveillance video in the area, and say the white SUV was spotted on tape.