Police say stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park was case of "mist - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police say stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park was case of "mistaken identity"

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester police said Tuesday afternoon that a potential stranger scare near Badger Ridge Park was likely an innocent mistake.

Capt. John Sherwin said a 13-year-old told investigators that a stranger approached him and his 3-year-old sister Monday afternoon, pulling up in his vehicle.  But Sherwin said a man contacted police Tuesday after seeing news coverage.

"He indicated that he was driving around the neighborhood looking for his 13-year old son when he thought he saw him from a distance at Badger Ridge Park," noted Capt. Sherwin.  "He pulled to the side of the road and yelled for him to come to the car.  When he noticed the boy with a young girl he realized it was mistaken identity and that his “eyesight isn’t as good as it used to be”. The male then drove away and located his son at a nearby friend’s house."

Sherwin said the Rochester Police Department is no longer investigating the incident.

(An earlier version of this story appears below.)

Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park.  It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon.

Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle.

The teen says when he grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area.

The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses.

Boy thinks the white SUV might be a Chevy Tahoe. It is new-looking but has rust at the bottom. The vehicle has black rain deflectors on the front windows.

Police have access to surveillance video in the area, and say the white SUV was spotted on tape. 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Wykoff FFA officer sits down with President Trump at White House

    Wykoff FFA officer sits down with President Trump at White House

    A student from Wykoff met the President of the United States Tuesday, sitting next to President Trump while he signed an executive order in the White House. Valerie Earley is the Central Region Vice President of the National FFA, and has been an active member in the Spring Valley-Wykoff FFA for years.  

    More >>

    A student from Wykoff met the President of the United States Tuesday, sitting next to President Trump while he signed an executive order in the White House. Valerie Earley is the Central Region Vice President of the National FFA, and has been an active member in the Spring Valley-Wykoff FFA for years.  

    More >>

  • Police say stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park was case of "mistaken identity"

    Police say stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park was case of "mistaken identity"

    Rochester police said Tuesday afternoon that a potential stranger scare near Badger Ridge Park was likely an innocent mistake.

    More >>

    Rochester police said Tuesday afternoon that a potential stranger scare near Badger Ridge Park was likely an innocent mistake.

    More >>

  • Teen assaulted in Rochester home invasion

    Teen assaulted in Rochester home invasion

    A Rochester teen suffered head injuries after a group of men broke into his home on the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE. Police say the invasion happened at 12:30 Wednesday morning three males, 19, 20, 20 heard a loud banging on the door at the Quarters Apartments. 

    More >>

    A Rochester teen suffered head injuries after a group of men broke into his home on the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE. Police say the invasion happened at 12:30 Wednesday morning three males, 19, 20, 20 heard a loud banging on the door at the Quarters Apartments. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.