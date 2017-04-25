Police say stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park was case of "mistaken identity"

Rochester police said Tuesday afternoon that a potential stranger scare near Badger Ridge Park was likely an innocent mistake.

Capt. John Sherwin said a 13-year-old told investigators that a stranger approached him and his 3-year-old sister Monday afternoon, pulling up in his vehicle. But Sherwin said a man contacted police Tuesday after seeing news coverage.

"He indicated that he was driving around the neighborhood looking for his 13-year old son when he thought he saw him from a distance at Badger Ridge Park," noted Capt. Sherwin. "He pulled to the side of the road and yelled for him to come to the car. When he noticed the boy with a young girl he realized it was mistaken identity and that his “eyesight isn’t as good as it used to be”. The male then drove away and located his son at a nearby friend’s house."

Sherwin said the Rochester Police Department is no longer investigating the incident.

(An earlier version of this story appears below.)

Rochester police are sharing details on a stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park. It happened about 4:14 Monday afternoon.

Police say a 13-year-old was playing with his 3-year-old sister when a white SUV pulled up. The driver asked the little girl to come up to his vehicle.

The teen says when he grabbed his sister to protect her, the man said, "never mind" and left the area.

The man is white, in his 30's, is balding and wore glasses.

Boy thinks the white SUV might be a Chevy Tahoe. It is new-looking but has rust at the bottom. The vehicle has black rain deflectors on the front windows.

Police have access to surveillance video in the area, and say the white SUV was spotted on tape.