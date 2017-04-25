Twins three-run fifth key to 3-2 victory in Texas

The Minnesota Twins were shut out for eight of nine innings, but the bats came alive in the fifth and that was the only inning they needed to hold on for a 3-2 victory.

With Phil Hughes (W, 3-1) on the mound, the Twins got down early, when Rougned Odor drove in Mike Napoli in the second to give Texas a 1-0 lead. Then in the fourth, Joey Gallo singled to right to drive in Mike Napoli once again, to push the Rangers ahead by 2-0.

The Twins got things going in the fifth. Kennys Vargas walked with one out, then Chris Gimenez walked as well to have two on with one out. Eddie Rosario struck out, but Byron Buxton worked a walk on a full count to load the bases for Brian Dozier.

Dozier then came up big, scorching a line drive double to center-field to drive in all three and give his team a 3-2 lead.

That one run lead would be enough for the Twins as Phil Hughes and the pen locked things down the rest of the way.

Phil Hughes out-dueled the Rangers' Martin Perez as Hughes went six innings, allowing only two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out two. Perez (L, 1-3) gave up six hits, and only the three runs in the fifth while walking three and striking out three.

Taylor Rogers (H, 4), Matt Belisle (H,3), and Brandon Kintzler (S, 5) shut out the Rangers the rest of the way to bring home the victory.

The Twins play the second of the three game set Tuesday night at 7:05 with the so far untouchable Ervin Santana (3-0) on the mound against Andrew Cashner (0-1).