A first for the SPAM Museum: it's wedding day in Austin

As the crow flies, just over 3,900 miles separate the small town of Halewood, just outside of Liverpool, England, and Austin, Minnesota.

For these two SPAM-obsessed love birds, that journey was not going to stand in the way of the perfect wedding.

Tuesday morning, the SPAM Museum hosts its first ever wedding, featuring Mark "I Love Spam" Benson and his fiance Anne.

That's right. Benson made headlines last year after legally changing his middle name to "I Love Spam."

Mark and Anne arrived in Austin Monday with their kids to celebrate.

The SPAM-themed ceremony takes place at the center of the museum, with the larger-than-life SPAM can looking on from above.

According to the SPAMinister presiding over the wedding, SPAM-themed vows might also be on the way.

After the wedding, the museum is hosting a reception featuring a wide-variety of SPAM-inspired treats, including SPAM musubi and donuts.

The couple then heads to Hawaii to begin their honeymoon, attending the SPAM JAM Festival this weekend on Waikiki Beach.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.