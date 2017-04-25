Athlete of the Week - Calvin Gerdt

The Rochester Raiders adaptive softball team has jumped out to a 4-0 start this season, outscoring their opponents 55-8. Key to their dominance has been star pitcher and hitter, Calvin Gerdt.

"It feels really good. I like being undefeated. Especially as a pitcher with shutouts... it's really fun." Gerdt said.

Gerdt is hitting an out-of-this-world .929 this season with three homers, six doubles, and seven RBIs. But he's also a dual threat, recording two complete game shutouts from the mound.

"Calvin is such a good pitcher," said Coach Ryan Bacon. "This is his second year being a pitcher and being a starting pitcher. And he comes to practice every day and works hard."

The past two seasons the Raiders have finished second in the state tournament. This year, Gerdt has other ideas.

"Our main goal is to win a championship, and get a banner up which would just be awesome," he said Monday.

"He gets those expectations from his teammates, too, which have similar expectations, and so he encourages them and then, in turn, they encourage him," said Coach Bacon. "And, they believe in each other that they can make it to the championship game, and hopefully get over that hump of the state championship ideally."

Gerdt has impressed his coach, who sees Calvin having a future in this field.

"I can see him coming back, hopefully his senior year, and leading the team again. And after that, I can see him coming and being an advocate for softball and adaptive athletics, and maybe even helping out coaching one day," said the coach.

For now, though, Gerdt has led his team to an undefeated start with his arm and his bat--and that is why he is your KTTC Athlete of the Week.

