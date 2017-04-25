Residential fire reignites overnight in rural Oronoco, engulfing - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Residential fire reignites overnight in rural Oronoco, engulfing home in flames

NEAR ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -

A fire rekindled early this morning at a home near Oronoco, just a day after the house was destroyed by flames. 

It happened at 1611 White Bridge Road Northeast. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to this location early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home using a hose on the fire. The man's 86-year-old mother had to be rescued from the home. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt. 

Investigators believe the fire started in the fireplace. 

Crews were called back to the scene about 3:20 a.m. after the homeowner checked on the property overnight and discovered that it had re-ignited.  The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.

