National Weather Service visits Rochester to hold storm spotter training class

The National Weather Service held a class in Rochester Monday evening to teach the public the basics of being a storm spotter.

Todd Shea, warning coordination meteorologist with NOAA / NWS La Crosse, led the class at the Rochester International Event Center.

"We talked about ways to stay prepared for days when there's going to be severe weather, at least know that there's a severe weather risk," said Shea. "And then we talked about thunderstorm basics and the different types of severe thunderstorms. Lastly, we talked about certain cloud formations that will help them determine what weather is coming in. The bottom line is, they'll know what's important to pass on to us at the National Weather Service."

Southeast Minnesota has already experienced several rounds of severe weather recently. Last month, a tornado tore through Clarks Grove, damaging its fire station, hardware store, a sanitation business, and downing trees and power lines throughout town. In addition, a nearby fertilizer facility suffered significant damage.

On the same day, a farm near Mantorville was mostly leveled.

"We had an early start, certainly," Shea said. "Even though we're through March and April, the peak severe weather season is actually coming up. Our peak tornado months are May and June."

To alert the public about potential severe weather threats, the NWS issues severe weather warnings. But to make those warnings as accurate and timely as possible, the NWS relies on storm spotters to relay real-time information.

"We use storm spotters to help fill in the information that we also see on our radars," Shea said. "Really, to make these warnings as good as they can, we need that ground truth, the real information that we get from the storm spotters in the area."

The NWS typically holds spotter training classes during early spring each year. The agency posts its class schedule on its website.

"We've already seen what severe weather can do and that's why it's nice to get this training in, so that we get the rest of the season now to take advantage of it," said Shea.