Southeast Cosmetology Academy hopes to be put on map as continued education hub through bi-annual event

Monday was a big day for Southeast Cosmetology Academy at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona.

Hair, skin, and nail care professionals from across the state got the opportunity to network, while earning eight hours of training credits, as required by state law.

Monday's event, called “All Day Your Way” was not only continued education for cosmetologists, but it also helped to put the MSC Southeast Cosmetology Academy on the map as a continued education hub for licensees in the beauty industry.

Roughly 80 cosmetologists from all over the state came to Winona on Monday afternoon for the first ever event of this kind held at the academy.

Per Minnesota cosmetology law, continued education is required.

This means for every certification license, which typically lasts three years, you must also have eight hours of continued education.

Four of those hours are for practice techniques related to what the cosmetologist has their license in, whether it be hair coloring and cutting, nail art, or cosmetic application.

As for the other four hours, it's all about education on the most up-to-date information, in regards to current Minnesota Statutes 155A and Minnesota administrative rules, especially the laws in regards to sanitation and infection prevention.

"What the state board of cosmetology managers does is they are set out to keep the public safe and so, in order to do so, we want to make sure they we are maintaining that standard across licensees, across the state. So, in each individual salon we want to make sure that they are in compliance at all times," said Jodi Heim, the MSC Southeast Cosmetology Academy School Manager.

As of now, the school plans to host these “All Day Your Way” events twice a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.

Heim said the fall event will be on November 6th, 2017.

If you're a cosmetologist and wish to attend this educational event in the fall, you can register online at the following link:

http://www.southeastmn.edu/yourway