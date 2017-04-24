Artist from Minnesota Talks with KTTC Before "The Voice" Monday

The Voice continues its live shows Monday night. The show has whittled the field down to 12 singers, including one from Minnesota.

Jesse Larson is from Minneapolis. At one point, he had the opportunity to play for an artist Prince was producing, but the tour was canceled after Prince's death.

Ahead of his performance Monday, Larson spoke about his appreciation for Minnesota's support. He said he has performed before in Rochester!

Watch the video above for the preview of Monday's episode of the The Voice and an interview with Larson.










