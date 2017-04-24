Artist from Minnesota Talks with KTTC Before "The Voice" Monday

The National Weather Service held a class in Rochester Monday evening to teach the public the basics of being a storm spotter. Todd Shea, warning coordination meteorologist with NOAA / NWS La Crosse, led the class at the Rochester International Event Center.More >>
The National Weather Service held a class in Rochester Monday evening to teach the public the basics of being a storm spotter. Todd Shea, warning coordination meteorologist with NOAA / NWS La Crosse, led the class at the Rochester International Event Center.More >>
Monday was a big day for Southeast Cosmetology Academy at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona. Hair, skin, and nail care professionals from across the state got the opportunity to network, while earning eight hours of training credits, as required by state law. Monday's event, called “All Day Your Way” was not only continued education for cosmetologists, but it also helped to put the MSC Southeast Cosmetology Academy on the map as a continued education hub for li...More >>
Monday was a big day for Southeast Cosmetology Academy at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona. Hair, skin, and nail care professionals from across the state got the opportunity to network, while earning eight hours of training credits, as required by state law. Monday's event, called “All Day Your Way” was not only continued education for cosmetologists, but it also helped to put the MSC Southeast Cosmetology Academy on the map as a continued education hub for li...More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car. Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest. When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car. Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest. When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.More >>
Magnus Paajarvi scored at the 9:42 mark in overtime, giving the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in Game 5 of their playoff series, eliminating the Wild. The Blues advanced to play Nashville in the second round.More >>
Magnus Paajarvi scored at the 9:42 mark in overtime, giving the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in Game 5 of their playoff series, eliminating the Wild. The Blues advanced to play Nashville in the second round.More >>
Ahead of his performance Monday, Larson spoke about his appreciation for Minnesota's support.More >>
Ahead of his performance Monday, Larson spoke about his appreciation for Minnesota's support.More >>
A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana. Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.More >>
A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana. Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.More >>
A missing boater has been found alive a day after going missing on the Mississippi River near Bayport. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported Monday on its Facebook page that the missing boater was identified as Jason Elgersma, 36, of Minneapolis but it offered no other explanation of the reason for the 24-hour delay in finding him.More >>
A missing boater has been found alive a day after going missing on the Mississippi River near Bayport. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported Monday on its Facebook page that the missing boater was identified as Jason Elgersma, 36, of Minneapolis but it offered no other explanation of the reason for the 24-hour delay in finding him.More >>
Thousands of students kicked off the 88th Minnesota FFA Convention Sunday night at the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus. Among the students attending was Samuel Moenning of Hayfield, who is a member of Triton FFA. Samuel grew up on a farm and is experienced in taking care of calves.In fact, he's one of 16 state finalists for Star in Agribusiness, Agr-Science, Ag Placement and Farmer. Winners will be announced Monday at the conventio...More >>
Thousands of students kicked off the 88th Minnesota FFA Convention Sunday night at the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus. Among the students attending was Samuel Moenning of Hayfield, who is a member of Triton FFA. Samuel grew up on a farm and is experienced in taking care of calves.In fact, he's one of 16 state finalists for Star in Agribusiness, Agr-Science, Ag Placement and Farmer. Winners will be announced Monday at the conventio...More >>
A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana. Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.More >>
A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana. Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car. Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest. When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car. Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest. When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.More >>
A missing boater has been found alive a day after going missing on the Mississippi River near Bayport. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported Monday on its Facebook page that the missing boater was identified as Jason Elgersma, 36, of Minneapolis but it offered no other explanation of the reason for the 24-hour delay in finding him.More >>
A missing boater has been found alive a day after going missing on the Mississippi River near Bayport. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported Monday on its Facebook page that the missing boater was identified as Jason Elgersma, 36, of Minneapolis but it offered no other explanation of the reason for the 24-hour delay in finding him.More >>
Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her.More >>
Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her.More >>
Monday was a big day for Southeast Cosmetology Academy at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona. Hair, skin, and nail care professionals from across the state got the opportunity to network, while earning eight hours of training credits, as required by state law. Monday's event, called “All Day Your Way” was not only continued education for cosmetologists, but it also helped to put the MSC Southeast Cosmetology Academy on the map as a continued education hub for li...More >>
Monday was a big day for Southeast Cosmetology Academy at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona. Hair, skin, and nail care professionals from across the state got the opportunity to network, while earning eight hours of training credits, as required by state law. Monday's event, called “All Day Your Way” was not only continued education for cosmetologists, but it also helped to put the MSC Southeast Cosmetology Academy on the map as a continued education hub for li...More >>