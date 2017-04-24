14-year-old driver blows stop sign, hits man during evening joyride

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car.

The crash happened just outside of Rochester in Kalmar Township around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest. When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.

While her three passengers fled the scene, the Sheriff's Office says the teen driver stayed. The Rochester girl was cited for driving without a license, failure to yield and speeding. She did not have permission to drive the vehicle.