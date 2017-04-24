86-year-old woman rescued in Oronoco fire

An 86-year-old woman was rescued early Monday morning after her home went up in flames.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called to a fire on White Bridge Road Northeast near Oronoco just after 1:30 a.m.

When Sergeant James Scheller arrived on scene, a man who lived in the home was using a hose on the fire. He told Scheller that his mother was still inside.

The sergeant entered the home and saw flames. He found the woman trying to get out on the south side of the home and assisted her in getting outside.

The woman was not hurt.

The fire started in the fireplace.

So far there is no dollar amount on the damage caused.

