Man wanted in Dodge County charged with murder in Indiana

A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana. Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.More >>
A missing boater has been found alive a day after going missing on the Mississippi River near Bayport. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported Monday on its Facebook page that the missing boater was identified as Jason Elgersma, 36, of Minneapolis but it offered no other explanation of the reason for the 24-hour delay in finding him.More >>
Thousands of students kicked off the 88th Minnesota FFA Convention Sunday night at the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus. Among the students attending was Samuel Moenning of Hayfield, who is a member of Triton FFA. Samuel grew up on a farm and is experienced in taking care of calves.In fact, he's one of 16 state finalists for Star in Agribusiness, Agr-Science, Ag Placement and Farmer. Winners will be announced Monday at the conventio...More >>
Holocaust Remembrance Day began Sunday night, when people around the world honored the approximately six million Jews who lost their lives during the genocide. B'nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester held a ceremony to remember some of the victims Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy facility celebrated a big milestone on Earth Day, their 30th anniversary. Tn honor of its anniversary, workers opened their doors so everyone could see the inner workings of the facility. In its 30 years, the OWEF has turned more that 2 million tons of garbage into energy with steam.More >>
"Lab by lab, fact by fact, scientists have got to act." Chants like that were heard across downtown Saturday morning. Science makes the world go round regardless of what anyone believes. It's that fact that unites all of these people. But they're concerned that the facts aren't being listened to.More >>
The saying goes, "you spend time on land, but you live life on the water." For avid boaters like Janie Becker, boat season is the most wonderful time of the year. "It's just wonderful. It's funny you don't think about it, and every time this excitement just comes." "Just harnessing the wind and feeling the power the wind has pushing you across the lake, nothing better. I'm hooked, clearly," said sailor David Brustad of Minneapolis. With a lit...More >>
Donate life day, a time to think about new beginnings, some more recent than others.More >>
Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her.More >>
