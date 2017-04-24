Man wanted in Dodge County charged with murder in Indiana

A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana.

Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.

According to the Bedford Police Department, officers were called to a Bedford McDonald's at 1:19 a.m. for a man that had been shot.

Witnesses said Schaffer shot the man after getting into a physical fight with him.

Schaffer had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

Officers arrested Schaffer after finding him in a vehicle matching the witnesses' description.

The shooting victim died at a nearby hospital.

Schaffer was living in Orleans, Indiana at the time, but had lived in Mantorville prior to that.

He is being held at the Lawrence County Jail in Bedford.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office currently has a warrant out for Schaffer's arrest.

He is facing charges for carrying a weapon without a permit and transporting a loaded firearm in Dodge County.

The warrant was given after Schaffer failed to appear in court for the charges.