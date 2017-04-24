Twins blasted 13-4 by Tigers, lose series 2-1

The Minnesota Twins' (8-10) weekend series against the Detroit Tigers (10-8) couldn't have gotten off to a better start, beating Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander for the first time since 2014. But it ended in atrocious fashion as they dropped two straight to the Tigers, losing 5-4 on Saturday and then 13-4 last night to drop their season record to 8-10.

Twins third baseman Miguel Sano continues to be a bright spot for the Twins as he singled to right in the bottom of the first to give his team a 1-0 lead, but after that, Twins starter Kyle Gibson (L, 0-3) got roughed up.

Gibson gave up two runs in the second and then gave up a five-spot in the third, punctuated by Jim Adduci two-run double. With two outs in the inning, Gibson was taken out for Buddy Boshers who walked Andrew Romine, then retired Ian Kinsler on a flyout to Center to end the inning.

Boshers held the Tigers scoreless over the next two innings, and the Twins added a run in the bottom of the fifth on an Eddie Rosario home run to make it 7-2.

Michael Tonkin relieved Boshers in the sixth, and struck out three straight after allowing a single and a walk to lead off the innings, but on a dropped-third strike to Nicholas Castellanos, Jason Castro threw the ball away, allowing both John Hicks and Andrew Romine to score. Victor Martinez then hit an RBI double to center to make the score 10-2.

The Twins would hold the Tigers scoreless the next two innings, but the offense couldn't get anything going, as Michael Fulmer went seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out seven.

The Twins scored two off of Anibal Sanchez on a Max Kepler two-run jack to make the score 13-4.

That would be it for both teams in this game, as the Twins dropped the rubber game 13-4.

The Twins are in Arlington Monday night to play the Texas Rangers with Phil Hughes (2-1) toeing the rubber at 7:05 versus Martin Perez (1-2).

Player of the Series

Eddie Rosario takes home player of the series honors as he hit a home run on Friday, of the three-run variety, then hit another on Sunday a solo shot. In all he went 3-11 hitting .273 for the series.