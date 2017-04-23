The 88th Minnesota FFA Convention kicked off Sunday night in St. Paul

Thousands of students kicked off the 88th Minnesota FFA Convention Sunday night at the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus.

Among the students attending was Samuel Moenning of Hayfield, who is a member of Triton FFA.

Samuel grew up on a farm and is experienced in taking care of calves.In fact, he's one of 16 state finalists for Star in Agribusiness, Agr-Science, Ag Placement and Farmer.

Winners will be announced Monday at the convention.



The convention's opening ceremony began at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Through Tuesday, nearly 4,000 students will compete in career development contests, attend sessions and workshops, and receive awards.

