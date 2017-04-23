Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota put on spring concert - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota put on spring concert

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

More than 340 young singers let their voices ring in Rochester Sunday during the Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota's Spring Finale Concert.

The group put on two performances at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester.

This year's concert is extra special it is the organization's 25th Anniversary.

To celebrate, some alumni were welcomed back to perform in the concert's finale.

Each show this year has also featured a piece specifically written for the choir.

They also have an anniversary CD for sale highlighting their work over the years.

"The Honors Choirs is really all about choral excellence and we are able to offer just a fabulous product," Amy Crockett, Honors Choirs Board of Directors

President, said. "To see these kids from Southeast, Minnesota being able to perform together and collaborate for this beautiful music-making is just a wonderful experience."

The Honors Choirs' next performance will be at the end of Rochesterfest this summer.

For more information: https://honorschoirs.org/

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • The 88th Minnesota FFA Convention kicked off Sunday night in St. Paul

    The 88th Minnesota FFA Convention kicked off Sunday night in St. Paul

    Thousands of students kicked off the 88th Minnesota FFA Convention Sunday night at the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus. Among the students attending was Samuel Moenning of Hayfield, who is a member of Triton FFA. Samuel grew up on a farm and is experienced in taking care of calves.In fact, he's one of 16 state finalists for Star in Agribusiness, Agr-Science, Ag Placement and Farmer.       Winners will be announced Monday at the conventio...

    More >>

    Thousands of students kicked off the 88th Minnesota FFA Convention Sunday night at the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus. Among the students attending was Samuel Moenning of Hayfield, who is a member of Triton FFA. Samuel grew up on a farm and is experienced in taking care of calves.In fact, he's one of 16 state finalists for Star in Agribusiness, Agr-Science, Ag Placement and Farmer.       Winners will be announced Monday at the conventio...

    More >>

  • Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota put on spring concert

    Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota put on spring concert

    More than 340 young singers let their voices ring in Rochester Sunday during the Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota's Spring Finale Concert. The group put on two performances at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. This year's concert is extra special it is the organization's 25th Anniversary. To celebrate, some alumni were welcomed back to perform in the concert's finale. Each show this year has also featured a piece specifically written for the choir. They also have an annive...More >>
    More than 340 young singers let their voices ring in Rochester Sunday during the Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota's Spring Finale Concert. The group put on two performances at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. This year's concert is extra special it is the organization's 25th Anniversary. To celebrate, some alumni were welcomed back to perform in the concert's finale. Each show this year has also featured a piece specifically written for the choir. They also have an annive...More >>

  • Man missing after early morning boat accident

    Man missing after early morning boat accident

    Man missing after early morning boat accidentMan missing after early morning boat accident
    Authorities said a man is missing after a boat accident on the St. Croix River near Bayport. Washington County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brad Marquardt said authorities responded to a call about 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Marquardt said a man and woman were on the boat when it began to take on water and became partially submerged. Marquardt said the woman made it to shore and was not injured. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man in the water and near the...More >>
    Authorities said a man is missing after a boat accident on the St. Croix River near Bayport. Washington County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brad Marquardt said authorities responded to a call about 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Marquardt said a man and woman were on the boat when it began to take on water and became partially submerged. Marquardt said the woman made it to shore and was not injured. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man in the water and near the...More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man missing after early morning boat accident

    Man missing after early morning boat accident

    Man missing after early morning boat accidentMan missing after early morning boat accident
    Authorities said a man is missing after a boat accident on the St. Croix River near Bayport. Washington County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brad Marquardt said authorities responded to a call about 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Marquardt said a man and woman were on the boat when it began to take on water and became partially submerged. Marquardt said the woman made it to shore and was not injured. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man in the water and near the...More >>
    Authorities said a man is missing after a boat accident on the St. Croix River near Bayport. Washington County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brad Marquardt said authorities responded to a call about 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Marquardt said a man and woman were on the boat when it began to take on water and became partially submerged. Marquardt said the woman made it to shore and was not injured. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man in the water and near the...More >>

  • Science lovers of Rochester March for Science

    Science lovers of Rochester March for Science

    "Lab by lab, fact by fact, scientists have got to act." Chants like that were heard across downtown Saturday morning.  Science makes the world go round regardless of what anyone believes. It's that fact that unites all of these people. But they're concerned that the facts aren't being listened to. 

    More >>

    "Lab by lab, fact by fact, scientists have got to act." Chants like that were heard across downtown Saturday morning.  Science makes the world go round regardless of what anyone believes. It's that fact that unites all of these people. But they're concerned that the facts aren't being listened to. 

    More >>

  • RPD on the hunt for man convicted of domestic assault

    RPD on the hunt for man convicted of domestic assault

    Ramon Ruiz Jr.Ramon Ruiz Jr.

    Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her. 

    More >>

    Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her. 

    More >>

  • Authorities investigate Columbia Heights killing

    Authorities investigate Columbia Heights killing

    Authorities are investigating the killing of an adviser to students at a St. Paul charter high school.More >>
    Authorities are investigating the killing of an adviser to students at a St. Paul charter high school.More >>

  • Rochester observes Holocaust Remembrance Day

    Rochester observes Holocaust Remembrance Day

    Holocaust Remembrance Day began Sunday night, when people around the world honored the approximately six million Jews who lost their lives during the genocide. B'nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester held a ceremony to remember some of the victims Sunday afternoon.

    More >>

    Holocaust Remembrance Day began Sunday night, when people around the world honored the approximately six million Jews who lost their lives during the genocide. B'nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester held a ceremony to remember some of the victims Sunday afternoon.

    More >>

  • The 88th Minnesota FFA Convention kicked off Sunday night in St. Paul

    The 88th Minnesota FFA Convention kicked off Sunday night in St. Paul

    Thousands of students kicked off the 88th Minnesota FFA Convention Sunday night at the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus. Among the students attending was Samuel Moenning of Hayfield, who is a member of Triton FFA. Samuel grew up on a farm and is experienced in taking care of calves.In fact, he's one of 16 state finalists for Star in Agribusiness, Agr-Science, Ag Placement and Farmer.       Winners will be announced Monday at the conventio...

    More >>

    Thousands of students kicked off the 88th Minnesota FFA Convention Sunday night at the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus. Among the students attending was Samuel Moenning of Hayfield, who is a member of Triton FFA. Samuel grew up on a farm and is experienced in taking care of calves.In fact, he's one of 16 state finalists for Star in Agribusiness, Agr-Science, Ag Placement and Farmer.       Winners will be announced Monday at the conventio...

    More >>

  • Community comes together to help homeless man

    Community comes together to help homeless man

    A homeless Rochester man was gifted with another van Thursday after his vehicle was destroyed Friday.  Corey Jacob had been living in his van for just a couple weeks when it was hit by an uninsured driver Friday.  On Wednesday Troy Buhr, the owner of Southpoint Motors, saw Corey's broken down vehicle just a block away near Silver Lake.  After finding out Jacob's vehicle doubled as his home, Buhr sprung into action.

    More >>

    A homeless Rochester man was gifted with another van Thursday after his vehicle was destroyed Friday.  Corey Jacob had been living in his van for just a couple weeks when it was hit by an uninsured driver Friday.  On Wednesday Troy Buhr, the owner of Southpoint Motors, saw Corey's broken down vehicle just a block away near Silver Lake.  After finding out Jacob's vehicle doubled as his home, Buhr sprung into action.

    More >>

  • 1st farmer lawsuit on deck against Syngenta over China trade

    1st farmer lawsuit on deck against Syngenta over China trade

    The first of tens of thousands of U.S. lawsuits is set to go to trial against Syngenta over the Swiss agribusiness giant's decision to introduce a genetically engineered corn variety to the U.S. market before...More >>
    The first of tens of thousands of U.S. lawsuits is set to go to trial against Syngenta over the Swiss agribusiness giant's decision to introduce a genetically engineered corn variety to the U.S. market before China...More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.