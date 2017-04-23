Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota put on spring concert

More than 340 young singers let their voices ring in Rochester Sunday during the Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota's Spring Finale Concert.

The group put on two performances at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester.

This year's concert is extra special it is the organization's 25th Anniversary.

To celebrate, some alumni were welcomed back to perform in the concert's finale.

Each show this year has also featured a piece specifically written for the choir.

They also have an anniversary CD for sale highlighting their work over the years.

"The Honors Choirs is really all about choral excellence and we are able to offer just a fabulous product," Amy Crockett, Honors Choirs Board of Directors

President, said. "To see these kids from Southeast, Minnesota being able to perform together and collaborate for this beautiful music-making is just a wonderful experience."

The Honors Choirs' next performance will be at the end of Rochesterfest this summer.

For more information: https://honorschoirs.org/