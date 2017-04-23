Man missing after early morning boat accident

Authorities said a man is missing after a boat accident on the St. Croix River near Bayport.

Washington County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brad Marquardt said authorities responded to a call about 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

Marquardt said a man and woman were on the boat when it began to take on water and became partially submerged.

Marquardt said the woman made it to shore and was not injured.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man in the water and near the accident site.

No names have been released.

The accident remains under investigation.