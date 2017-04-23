Man found alive after Sunday morning boat accident on the Missis - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man found alive after Sunday morning boat accident on the Mississippi

Posted:
(AP) -

A missing boater has been found alive a day after going missing on the Mississippi River near Bayport.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported Monday on its Facebook page that the missing boater was identified as Jason Elgersma, 36, of Minneapolis but it offered no other explanation of the reason for the 24-hour delay in finding him.  Deputies had been conducting a search for the missing man in the water and on land.

A passenger in Elgersma's boat has been identified as Kristin Erickson, 35, also from Minneapolis. The sheriff's office said she was found Sunday morning after making it shore.  Erickson was not hurt. 

Elgersma's boat took on water and was partially submerged near the bank of the Mississippi. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Monday it has marked the boat as a safety hazard and has to be removed by the owner "in a timely manner."

This situation is still under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and no other information is available at this time

Authorities said a man is missing after a boat accident on the St. Croix River near Bayport.

Washington County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brad Marquardt said authorities responded to a call about 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

Marquardt said a man and woman were on the boat when it began to take on water and became partially submerged.

Marquardt said the woman made it to shore and was not injured.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man in the water and near the accident site.

No names have been released.

The accident remains under investigation.

