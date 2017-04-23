Rochester observes Holocaust Remembrance Day

Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah) began Sunday night, when people around the world honored the approximately six million Jews who lost their lives during the genocide.

B'nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester held a ceremony to remember some of the victims Sunday afternoon. The congregation read the names of the 44 children who were hiding in a house in France, when they were taken by the Nazis and sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The congregation also honored family members who experienced the Holocaust.

"We're not human if we don't remember," said Rabbi Michelle Werner, who led the ceremony. "Everyone says if you don't remember history, you're subject to relive it. It repeats itself. But the truth of the matter is, we're richer, we're nourished by remembering. For these children -- for my students that you saw [Sunday] -- one of the most sacred things they can do is understand how wonderful, how grateful they need to be for their lives."

In addition, the ceremony featured stories, songs, and poems to honor the lives lost.

Holocaust Remembrance Day began at sundown on Sunday, and continues until Monday night.