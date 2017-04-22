Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy Facility celebrates 30th anniversary

The Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy facility celebrated a big milestone on Earth Day (April 22): their 30th anniversary.

To honor of its anniversary, workers opened the facility's doors so everyone could see the inner workings of the facility.

In its 30 years, the OWEF has turned more that two million tons of garbage into energy with steam. The garbage that they burn is much cleaner than any fossil fuel.

Through their work, Olmsted County reduces the volume of waste that goes to a landfill by about 90%. "We are working in a very environmentally friendly way of converting this waste into energy in a very clean manner and that fits right in to the philosophy of Earth Day where we're trying to limit our footprint on the earth," John Helmers, Environmental Resources Director, said.

The facility also takes in all the garbage from Dodge County.

They normally host tours on request so if you missed out on Saturday, feel free to give them a call.

