Science lovers of Rochester March for Science

"Lab by lab, fact by fact, scientists have got to act." Chants like that were heard across downtown Rochester Saturday morning.

Science makes the world go round, regardless of what anyone believes, and it is that fact that unites all of the downtown marchers.

They got together Saturday because they're concerned that the facts aren't being listened to.

"We're here to show that we're not going to go silently, that [science] should be funded and it should be something that our politicians, our leaders should take notice of," Jenny Fahse, a clinical researcher, said.

One of their main concerns was climate change - something they say isn't being addressed by the current administration in Washington, D.C.

"I grew up in a beautiful, rural area, and we had fresh clean air and I loved running around the woods," Joy Hughes, a surgeon who organized the march, said. "I hope that the same, pristine, wilderness is preserved for our children."

They said the only way forward is to support scientific research.

"Because it's important to support progress, without progress we cant find cures for diseases, we cant make sure that our earth is protected so that our children can have a beautiful chance at life," Apratim Sanyal, a graduate student, said.

The marchers are standing up for what they see as a fight against logic and reasoning.

"I think that there are some people who are motivated to have an ignorant public and a public that cant decipher reason and fact for themselves," Hughes said. "Because an uneducated public is much easier to deceive."

Ultimately showing that science has a home in Med City.

"Well it's exciting to hear that there are marches planned across the globe in support of science," Kim Norton, a former Minnesota State Representative, said. "In a community like ours that's science based in it's major employer, I would expect to see this kind of turnout, and I would hope for that, and was very pleased with what happened today."