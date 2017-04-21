Quarry Hill Nature Center to unveil new interactive bee hive on - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Quarry Hill Nature Center to unveil new interactive bee hive on Earth Day

By Alanna Martella, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

We may see bees swarming around beehives, but do you ever wonder what goes on inside?

Well come Saturday at Quarry Hill Nature Center, you can get a first-person look for yourself.

It's been all the buzz for the last couple of months and come Saturday morning, the new interactive bee hive at Quarry Hill Nature Center will officially be unveiled.

The observation hive at the nature center has been the most popular exhibits for years, and now, to give visitors "more" the new interactive bee hive will give people the opportunity to how the bees work on the inside.

The hive was designed and fabricated by Blue Rhino Studio, an internationally recognized designer and artistic fabricator for museum, visitor center, and zoological environments.

Quarry Hill Nature Center Director Pam Meyer said that 10,000 to 20,000 bees will call this hive home, with only one queen bee, of course.

Meyer said visitors will be able to pull back the bark surrounding the hive to see what other creatures live alongside the bees, which should be a major hit for the kiddos!

Visitors will get to learn fun and interesting facts about the bees, such as how their wings beat 12,000 times per minute and the importance of pollinators and conservation of honeybees.

One particularly interesting fact about these specific bees going into the interactive hive is that they are locals.

"These bees have actually been over-wintering with a bee keeper here in Rochester. So, they hung out in his bee box over the winter and he will bring them out here [Saturday] morning," said Meyer.

The bees will be put in the hive Saturday morning at 7:00, and the official unveiling will be at 9:30 in the morning.

Following that, in honor of the new hive and Earth Day, there will be a Pollination Party!

Kids can take a honeybee scavenger hunt, build a bee bungalow, and make bee costumes

Then, they get the opportunity to buzz around the pond for the Pollination Parade at 10:30. 

