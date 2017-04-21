Fans travel to Paisley Park to remember Prince one year after his death

It's hard to believe it's been an entire year since his passing, but Prince's fans continue to love him and be inspired by him. Many of his fans traveled to Paisley Park to pay tribute to the icon.

Fans came from as close as 40 minutes away, and as far as Germany, to remember the musical legend at his Paisley Park home. Many wore purple -- not surprisingly, and hung letters of support, saying how much they love and miss him.

Some fans painted portraits of the late legend, which will be donated to charity. They remembered him for his music, his talents and who he was.

"Growing up in this area Prince taught me to be unapologetically me," one fan said.

"Through a lot of research, lots and lots of reading, I discovered who he is. Not who he was, but who is," said another fan.

Prince died last year of an opioid overdose--his death was sudden and left fans in shock. Paisley Park has become quite the memorial since his death, as thousands of visitors make Chanhassen a tourist destination to remember one of music's greatest.

Prince sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best selling artists of all time.