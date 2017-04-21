Community comes together to help homeless man

A homeless Rochester man was gifted with another van Thursday after his vehicle was destroyed last week.

Corey Jacob had been living in his van for just a couple of weeks when it was hit by an uninsured driver on April 14th.

On Wednesday Troy Buhr, the owner of Southpoint Motors, saw Corey's broken down vehicle just a block away near Silver Lake.

After finding out Jacob's vehicle doubled as his home, Buhr sprung into action.

"We made some phone calls, called Mr. Brad Grover from Grover Auto. He was able to give us a great deal on a van. And then I called for donations from Floyd Albe from Clements and Cory Stafford from Kinsella's Auto. Darrel's Muffler Repair did some exhaust work. It was kind of a community effort," said Buhr.

They surprised Jacob with the van on Thursday.

All the services plus the cost of the van would normally run a couple thousand dollars.

Buhr said he's not surprised that people were so willing to help because people in Rochester are kind.

There is now a go fund me page up for Corey to help with some of his other expenses.