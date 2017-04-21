One year later, Prince fans flock to Minnesota to pay tribute

Rarely a week goes by without music legend Prince in the news these days.

Both his death investigation and the handling of his estate take up a lot of the headlines.

But Friday, the one year anniversary of his death, people all over the world are taking the time to reflect on the icon's legacy.

For Prince, his kingdom was the scores of die-hard fans that loved his music through the years.

Thousands of those fans have returned to Minneapolis to honor the late music legend.

All this week, fans have visited significant locations related to the star, like the Capri Theatre in North Minneapolis.

The theatre was the first place Prince played solo back in 1979.

Pictures of the performer now grace the walls of the Capri.

Another hot spot this week: The Electric Fetus.

The record shop is one of the last places Prince visited before his death.

Thursday night, Minneapolis became the city lit in purple.

Popular landmarks bathed in the purple glow, including the Interstate 35 Bridge, U.S. Bank Stadium, and Target Field.

Gov. Mark Dayton took time out of his news conference Thursday to reflect on the importance of remembering the legend.

"I think his contribution is immense and his loss is tragic," he said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar weighed in as well using some clever wordplay.

Purple reigns in Minnesota today!," she said in a statement.

"A year after his untimely death, we remember Prince by celebrating the incredible music he left us, the artistic integrity he stood for, and, in a tribute to his iconic sense of style, all things purple. The world is a whole lot cooler because Prince was in it—and a whole lot sadder now that he's gone. He touched our hearts, opened our minds, and made us want to dance. He still does. He always will."