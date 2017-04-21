Bullpen falters in Twins 6-2 loss to Cleveland

With Ervin Santana (ND, 3-0) on the mound, the Minnesota Twins (7-8) hoped to steal a game from the Cleveland Indians (8-7) after a rain out on Wednesday.

The Twins had a chance to going into the seventh but the bullpen failed them as a three-run seventh gave the Indians the Lead and proved to be the difference in a 6-2 victory at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The Twins got another quality start from Ervin Santana as he left after the seventh inning with a 2-1 lead thanks to a run-scoring balk, and a Jorge Polanco sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Santana went six innings, giving up only one run on four hits with five strikeout and three walks, his Earned Run Average (ERA) remained under one for the season at 0.64 as his hot start continues.

In the top of the seventh, Tyler Duffey (H, 3)(L, 0-1) relieved Santana. He gave up a single to Yandy Diaz, then struck out Abraham Almonte on a foul tip. After giving up a single to Roberto Diaz, Taylor Rogers (BS, 1) came in to replace Duffey and he promptly gave up a game-tying Carlos Santana double. Then after an intentional walk to Francisco Lindor, Rogers walked Michael Brantley as well driving in Michael Martinez for a 3-2 lead. That closed the book on Duffey's day. In a score-keeping oddity, Duffey received both a hold and the loss.

Matt Belisle came in to replace Rogers, and was able to get Edwin Encarnacion to pop out to second, then after a Jose Ramirez walk that drove in the Indians third run of the inning, forced Lonnie Chisenhall to fly out to right for the final out of the inning.

Trevor Bauer then took the mound in the seventh and faced one batter before being relieved by Boone Logan.

Bauer finished the day going 6.1 innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out seven and walking three.

Logan was unable to get an out, but Brian Shaw (H, 3), Andrew Miller (H, 3) and Cody Allen once again shut down the Twins the rest of the way not allowing a hit.

The Indians added two more in the ninth on back to back RBI doubles to make it a .602 game.

In the ninth, the Twins went down in order to drop their record to 7-8.

The Twins play the Tigers at 7:10 Friday night at Target Field. Left-hander Hector Santiago (1-1), coming off seven scoreless innings against the White Sox, is facing Justin Verlander (1-1), who hasn't lost to the Twins since 2014.

Player of the Series

Eddie Rosario was a lone bright spot for the Twins over what ended up being a three-game series versus Cleveland. In the three games, Rosario hit .454 going 5-11 out of the eighth or ninth spot in the order. His best game came on Monday when he went 2-4 with an RBI.